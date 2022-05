Fuller Brand Communication has appointed two new industry heavyweights in leading creative and strategic roles. After a 12-month national search, Fuller has appointed Michael Gagliardi as its new Creative Director and Jordaine Chattaway as Brand Communications Strategist.

Michael has more than 15 years experience in the advertising and visual communications industry, working in Melbourne and Adelaide in agencies such as Clemenger, AJF and KWP! leading creative campaigns for brands such as Coopers Brewery, Holden and the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Fuller’s Managing Director, Will Fuller, said Michael’s appointment was critical to the agency. “Michael has carved out a reputation as one of Australia’s leading creatives,” Will said.

“He’s a great thinker and has earned a number of significant industry awards for his work, but most importantly he is also a very ethical, grounded human being which suits our culture and our clients.” Gagliardi said of his appointment “I’m excited to be able to call Fuller home. It’s the people you surround yourself with who fuel creativity and the team at Fuller is full of exceptional humans – both in talent and personality.”

Jordaine has worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and comes to Fuller from M&C Saatchi, Melbourne, where she was the PR and Communications Director across high profile brands including Lexus Australia, World Vision and Origin Energy.

“In coming home to Adelaide it was important for me to work with an agency which is invested in the State at such a critical and exciting time. With Fuller’s diverse and growing client list, I’m excited about being able to create incredible, purpose-driven work,” Jordaine said.

Will said Michael and Jordaine’s appointments were the latest in a series of new hires at Fuller that have strategically boosted its creative team in digital integration and content production.