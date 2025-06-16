From Rising Star To Woman Of The Year: Your Cheat Sheet To Entering B&T’s Women In Media Awards!

With nearly 30 categories on offer, the Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, are designed to recognise the diverse talents, game-changing ideas, and meaningful contributions of women across the advertising, marketing, and media industries.

We know it can be hard to put yourself forward, let alone figure out which category best represents your work. With so many incredible women doing so many different (and often overlapping!) things across media, marketing, advertising and tech, choosing the right category can feel overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve created this guide, to help you navigate the Women in Media Awards categories with clarity and confidence. Whether you’re a quiet achiever, a rising star, a creative powerhouse, or the glue holding your team together, there’s a place for you here.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of every category: what it celebrates, who it’s for, and how to know if it’s the right one for you. So if you’re wondering, “Do I belong here?”—the answer is yes. Let’s help you find the category that tells your story best.

Download The Full Criteria Here!

Agency Sales/Account Management

Agency sales and account management professionals are more than just revenue drivers; they’re strategic partners, relationship builders, and frontline ambassadors for their agency. They turn briefs into business wins and keep clients close through insight, hustle and trust.

Who should enter: Women working at advertising, media or creative agencies (not media owners) in roles such as account manager, business development manager, client partner, or sales executive. You thrive on client success, pitch-perfect solutions, and partnership-led growth.

Best Ad Campaign – Championing the Equality Cause

This award honours a standout campaign that did more than sell, it sparked change. It shines a light on work that pushed for gender equality or women’s empowerment, both in message and impact, across any channel.

Who should enter: Agencies, brands or creatives who developed a campaign (active between 30 June 2024 – 11 June 2025) that championed equality. If your campaign sparked a conversation or challenged norms around gender, this is your category.

Business Support

Often the unsung heroes of the industry, business support professionals keep executives and organisations running smoothly. This award recognises the incredible impact of EAs, PAs and office managers in driving efficiency, culture and calm under pressure.

Who should enter: Executive assistants, office managers, personal assistants or business support coordinators who made a measurable impact on their workplace, especially in empowering women and driving operational excellence.

Casting Agent

Casting agents are the gatekeepers of talent. This award celebrates those who shape what we see in ads, film, and digital media, championing diverse representation, uncovering new talent, and crafting stories through effective casting.

Who should enter: Women working in casting for advertising, television, film or online content who have led or supported casting decisions that contributed to breakthrough campaigns or a more inclusive screen culture.

Champion of Change

This award recognises senior leaders, women or men, who haven’t just talked the talk, but walked the walk to create a more equitable workplace. They’ve driven policies, mentorship programs, and inclusive cultures that lift women up.

Who should enter: C-suite or senior leaders who’ve made real, measurable change in how women are retained, promoted and supported in their organisations or the wider industry.

Client Services

Client service specialists are the calm in the storm, navigating client expectations, aligning teams and delivering above and beyond. This award celebrates those who’ve built strong, strategic partnerships and driven business success.

Who should enter: Women in client-focused roles such as client service manager, client solutions manager or head of client services who have led successful campaigns or relationships and delivered tangible results.

Creative

Creatives shape the way we think, feel and buy. This award honours boundary-pushing thinkers who dream up ideas that demand attention, shift perception and move the industry forward.

Who should enter: Copywriters, art directors, designers, creative directors or creative teams who’ve led standout campaigns during the judging period. If you turned insight into art and impact, this one’s for you.

Creative Producer

The logistics-loving visionaries who bring ideas to life. Creative producers lead the charge from concept to final cut, coordinating teams, managing chaos, and ensuring high-impact production.

Who should enter: Women who have produced creative campaigns, coordinating talent and production teams to deliver work that wowed clients and audiences alike.

Employer

This award celebrates companies that don’t just say they support women, they actually do. It’s about real action: inclusive hiring, tailored development programs, gender equity policies, and tangible support structures for women at all levels.

Who should enter: Organisations that have made deliberate and measurable efforts to improve opportunities for women, whether through hiring policies, retention initiatives, leadership development, or inclusive culture strategies.

Entrepreneur / Founder

Leaving the comfort of corporate life to build something from scratch takes vision, grit, and serious determination. This category is for the bold founders who’ve built sustainable, purpose-driven businesses and made their mark in the industry.

Who should enter: Female founders or entrepreneurs who launched or grew a business between 30 June 2024 and 11 June 2025. You might be a startup leader, a consultancy founder, or a creative business builder with a clear mission and momentum.

Executive Leader

This award is for women at the top, the trailblazers leading companies, setting culture, driving growth and building futures. It celebrates leadership that’s commercially savvy, people-centred and future-focused.

Who should enter: Women in C-suite or executive roles (CEO, CMO, CIO, COO, etc.) who have delivered business growth, led with purpose, and built inclusive teams. It’s for those who lead from the front and leave a legacy.

Glass Ceiling Award

This is for the woman who didn’t just break the glass ceiling, she obliterated it. Whether through her own career success or by making it easier for other women to rise, this category celebrates barrier-breakers.

Who should enter: Women with long-standing, trailblazing careers who’ve led by example, mentored others, and created real structural change. Men may be considered only in exceptional cases where they’ve been instrumental in smashing systemic gender barriers.

Innovator

Creativity is one thing, true innovation is another. This award is for those who’ve redefined what’s possible, pioneering new ways to solve old problems or transforming how we think, work, and create.

Who should enter: Women who’ve introduced a new product, process, platform, or business model that’s had a clear commercial or cultural impact. Innovation could be tech-led, strategic or creative; what matters is that it’s original and game-changing.

Journalist / Producer

From breaking news to investigative storytelling to on-screen presentation, this award honours women who inform, influence and amplify voices—especially those underrepresented in mainstream narratives.

Who should enter: Journalists, reporters, producers or presenters who’ve produced powerful content, advanced conversations around gender equity, or given voice to the voiceless during the judging period.

Marketing

These are the brand builders, customer whisperers and growth drivers. The award honours women who’ve led marketing strategies that cut through, inspired action and delivered results.

Who should enter: Marketing leads, brand strategists or campaign managers who’ve executed successful brand or growth campaigns across any channel, from digital to TV to social, and driven measurable business outcomes.

Media Planner / Buyer

Smart strategy. Impactful placements. This category recognises the women making sure messages are seen by the right people at the right time, with the right results.

Who should enter: Media planners or buyers who’ve led successful campaigns, navigated complex buying landscapes, or used strategy and insight to deliver impressive ROI for clients or brands.

Media Sales / Account Management

This category is for women at media owners, TV networks, publishers, streaming platforms or digital players, who don’t just meet targets, they build long-term partnerships and unlock big commercial wins.

Who should enter: Women working in media sales or account roles at media organisations (e.g. Nine, News Corp, oOh!media, Spotify, Pinterest) who are known for client success, industry leadership and hitting big commercial goals.

Mentor

Behind every successful woman is often another woman who backed her. This award celebrates those who have generously guided, supported, and championed other women, creating a ripple effect of confidence, knowledge, and opportunity.

Who should enter: Individuals (of any gender) who have made a lasting impact as a mentor, inside or outside their organisation. If you’ve elevated women through coaching, sponsorship or support, and helped them progress or lead, this is your space.

People and Culture

This award celebrates the HR and culture leaders putting people first. From diversity programs to wellbeing strategies, this category honours the behind-the-scenes change-makers building inclusive, empowered workplaces.

Who should enter: Women working in HR, people & culture, employee experience or DEI roles, whether in-house or external, who’ve implemented policies or programs that improve working conditions and support gender equity.

Project Manager

No great campaign lands without a great project manager. This award shines a light on the planners, schedulers and budget masters who keep teams on track and projects on time, without dropping a single ball.

Who should enter: Women working in project management, production or operations roles who’ve led major campaigns or initiatives, solved problems under pressure, and kept everything running like clockwork.

Public Relations

PR pros are storytellers, reputation builders and brand guardians. This award recognises outstanding women working across in-house or agency PR to deliver standout results through strategy, media management, and creative communications.

Who should enter: Women in PR or comms roles, either at agencies or in-house, who’ve led successful campaigns, strengthened brand reputations, and helped shape public narratives through earned media and strategic messaging.

Rising Star

Every industry needs its next generation of leaders. This category celebrates emerging talent—women making waves early in their career and showing clear potential to lead and inspire.

Who should enter: Women with 3 to 8 years of experience in media, marketing or advertising who have shown exceptional drive, creativity or leadership. If you’re climbing fast and aiming high, this one’s for you.

Social Change Maker

The media is a powerful tool for change, and this category honours those using their platform to drive social progress, especially for women. Whether through advocacy, content or initiatives, it’s about impact beyond business.

Who should enter: Women who’ve led projects or work with a strong social mission, particularly those improving the lives of women or underrepresented groups. Your work may be grassroots or high-profile, but it’s driving real-world results.

Social Media

From memes to movement-building, social media has revolutionised the way we communicate. This award recognises women using digital platforms to grow brands, engage communities, and spark real-time connections.

Who should enter: Social media specialists, community managers, digital strategists or content creators who’ve led successful social campaigns or built strong digital engagement across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Strategy

Big ideas need sharp minds. This award recognises the thinkers and planners behind the curtain, the strategists who guide brands through uncertainty and create the blueprint for success.

Who should enter: Brand, media, digital, content or business strategists who’ve created and delivered impactful strategies during the judging period. If you turn insights into direction, and direction into results, this category is for you.

Sustainability Champion

This award honours women who use their platform in media to advocate for the planet. From green production to conscious campaigns, this category recognises work that merges creativity and environmental responsibility.

Who should enter: Women leading or contributing to sustainability initiatives in the media, marketing or advertising industries, whether that’s reducing waste, raising awareness or embedding sustainability into company practice.

Tech

This one’s for the coders, engineers, product leads, and technologists who are changing how our industry works. It recognises women who bring technical expertise, innovation and vision to the forefront of media.

Who should enter: Women working in tech-focused roles like product manager, CTO, developer, data scientist, or digital innovation lead within media, advertising, or marketing environments.

Woman of the Year

The ultimate recognition. This award celebrates an exceptional woman whose body of work, leadership, and advocacy have shaped the media, marketing or advertising landscape.

Who should enter: You can’t apply for this one; it’s selected by the judges from all entrants. But if your work speaks volumes, and you’ve had an extraordinary impact, you just might find yourself on the shortlist.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!