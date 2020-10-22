Freedom Foods Appoints 72andSunny Sydney As Its Comms & Design Agency
Freedom Foods Group has appointed 72andSunny Sydney as design and comms partner.
Freedom Foods has tasked the creative company with developing a masterbrand in the health and wellness nutritionals space, working across naming, design, packaging, brand strategy and comms for an initial launch in Australia but with global expansion to follow.
“We’re excited to have partnered with 72andSunny and look forward to tapping into the creative collective of the team. We are working on a new health and wellness trademark that we believe will offer the potential to improve millions of lives globally. This opportunity is extremely exciting for Freedom Foods Group. We are leveraging our own ingredient stream and the investment in our Shepparton Nutritionals facility to create value-adding consumer brands. This is a strategic priority for our business, with strong incremental growth opportunities,” said Will Patris, Marketing Manager, Nutritionals, Freedom Foods Group.
Chris Kay, CEO, 72andSunny, added: “The Freedom Foods team has a strong vision and great energy, so we were pretty happy when they gave us the opportunity to help them totally redefine a category for Australia, and then beyond to the rest of the world.”
In the past couple of months, 72andSunny has been appointed creative partner by amaysim and Sendle, launched a new brand platform for Tooheys Extra Dry, celebrated Chubb Insurance’s sponsorship of the US Open and developed a new creative platform for Kraft Heinz’s flagship brand Golden Circle.
Please login with linkedin to comment72andSunny Sydney
Latest News
PayPal And Buy From The Bush Launch New Marketplace
PayPal Australia and Buy From The Bush have joined forces to launch a new online marketplace to showcase rural Australian small businesses in time for Christmas. The expanded partnership aims to build stronger connections between bush businesses and Australians in cities and suburbs across the country. The new Buy From The Bush Marketplace is an […]
Foxtel Upfronts: New Shows, Remote Voice Control, & Foxtel Media’s New Data Platform For Buyers
Seven's yesterday, Foxtel's Upfronts today. If it wasn't for this pandemic, B&T staff should be very hungover about now.
Streaming Service Quibi Sensationally Shuts Down After Just Six Months
Quibi has shut down after just six months. It's also now got lots of monogrammed pens it doesn't know what to do with.
Droga5 Nails It Once Again In Hilarious New Work For Amazon’s Alexa
The B&T office uses Alexa for all our everyday mundane chores. But we call him Brian the work experience student.
Neuro-Insight Study Reveals Animation Is Twice As Effective As Static Advertising
In possibly a further blow for supermodels, a new study has found animation is twice as effective as static advertising.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen Takes A 200K Hit
Gruen plummets 200,000 viewers in just one week. However, that's not to say Highway Patrol went up a similar amount.
Philippe Krakowsky Named New IPG CEO
Philippe "Crackers" Krakowsky named new IPG global CEO. However, says he only uses Crackers on less formal occasions.
Cricket NSW Bans Sports Betting Ads In New ‘GambleAware’ Partnership
Cricket NSW has banned sports betting and moved to medium-strength beer. You watch, the meat pies will be next.
Seven’s Upfronts: Five Things You Need To Know
Accidentally doze off during yesterday's Upfronts? This little refresher's like a jolt of caffeine & a vodka Red Bull.
Quantium, Fetch TV And Adgile Media Launch ‘Q.Measure TV’ To Measure The Impact Of TV Advertising On Sales
If you measured the number of measurement stories B&T's run this week it would possibly tally around four to six.
‘Letters’ Tells Urgent Tale Of Bushfire Survival In Film Supporting Climate Change Act From Photoplay
Here's an important climate change initiative. And more guilt if your lunch came in non degradable plastic packaging.
The One Centre Unveils TrueGreen’s First Brand Campaign, ‘Green Is Good’
This campaign epouses that ‘Green Is Good’. So, you'd hope it's not an ad for crumpets or an underam deodorant.
Seven Execs On Seven’s Financial State, COVID Learnings, Housing Three Singing Shows & That Cricket Debacle
B&T's chatting with four of Seven's big wigs post the Upfronts. If it was a rowing event it'd be the coxless fours.
Cameron Smith & Dustin Martin Named NRL & AFL’s Most Marketable Players
Being a cheating little prick no impediment to marketability as Cameron Smith tops footy's most marketable.
How CHE Proximity And AWS Leveraged Data To Bring The Women’s T20 World Cup To Life
Judging by this headline this one's got some agency, a bit of data & sport. Ideally, it's for the less choosy reader.
Val Morgan Outdoor Promotes Kristie Barnfather & Alex Anthony To Leadership Positions
VMO announces new leadership roles that sadly didn't come with a druid cermeony, ritual slaughter and staff barbecue.
Virtual Working Preferred, But Real-Life Socialising Favoured: Are Media Survey
Study finds people want real-life socialising. And it'd be a pretty lonely Nutbush City Limits if it weren't the case.
This Is Flow Wins TPG Telecom’s Felix Mobile
This is Flow announces new business win. As in the indie media agency, not Joh Bjelke-Petersen's wife.
How Retail Marketers Can Prepare For The November Sales Season
Here's tips to prepare for the November sales season. Which is in 10 days, so you've got a little bit of time with this.
Mission Australia’s Christmas Fundraising Appeal Urges Community To Support Hidden Homeless
These powerful spots can leave you feeling pretty bad. And you'd be right in thinking that's exactly the point.
Seven’s Upfronts: No More Plate Of Origin Or Pooch Perfect, The Olympics Is A Go, Plus An Enhanced Data Play!
It's your complete guide to Seven's Upfront; as CEO James Warburton announces new alloys & double muffler for his Audi.
Women’s Agenda To Launch New Women’s Health News Hub
A Women’s Health News Hub launches & reportedly won't be carry articles relating to the prostate or testicular health.
“Deeply Flawed”: Google Responds To DOJ Lawsuit
Google labels the DOJ lawsuit "deeply flawed". Surely, adding in "you bastards" too would've given it even more oomph.
People Are Calling This The Greatest McDonald’s Ad Ever!
B&T's labelled this "the greatest Macca's ad ever". And that's quite a call given Hamburglar, Grimace & Mayor McCheese.
Omnicom Agencies Move Beyond The Binary To Mark International Pronouns Day
Omnicom agencies are committing to move beyond the binary to mark International Pronouns Day as part of Open Pride, a global employee resource group committed to inclusion and diversity. As part of the initiative, Omnicom agencies, including DDB, PHD and Clemenger Group, have committed to ensuring all policies promote gender-inclusive language and have encouraged staff […]
“She Sacked Me!”: Roxy Jacenko Reveals SAS Australia Ended Her Relationship With Candice Warner
Sure, B&T's year-long investigation into the poo jogger may be on hold, but we're still first with all your Roxy news.
How 2020’s Black Friday Will Be Like No Other
If there was ever a time to buy more shit you don't really need (airport duty frees aside) it's gotta be Black Friday.
Each Of Us Must Contribute Beyond Our Own Patch, Says Women in Media’s Bobbi Mahlab
If there's a "wise owl" in media it's Bobbi Mahlab. That's not to suggest she's a solitary, nocturnal bird of prey.
M&C Saatchi Promotes ECD Duo To Creative Directors To Lead Tourism Australia Business
There's a lot more to an Aussie tourist ad than just Uluru, the Barrier Reef & the Opera House. Not much more, however.
High-Profile US Journo Busted Masturbating On Zoom Call With Colleagues
If there's an indiscretion guaranteed to go viral in a nanosecond it has to be "masturbation", "Zoom call","colleagues".