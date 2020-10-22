Freedom Foods Appoints 72andSunny Sydney As Its Comms & Design Agency

Freedom Foods Appoints 72andSunny Sydney As Its Comms & Design Agency
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Freedom Foods Group has appointed 72andSunny Sydney as design and comms partner.

Freedom Foods has tasked the creative company with developing a masterbrand in the health and wellness nutritionals space, working across naming, design, packaging, brand strategy and comms for an initial launch in Australia but with global expansion to follow.

“We’re excited to have partnered with 72andSunny and look forward to tapping into the creative collective of the team. We are working on a new health and wellness trademark that we believe will offer the potential to improve millions of lives globally. This opportunity is extremely exciting for Freedom Foods Group. We are leveraging our own ingredient stream and the investment in our Shepparton Nutritionals facility to create value-adding consumer brands. This is a strategic priority for our business, with strong incremental growth opportunities,” said Will Patris, Marketing Manager, Nutritionals, Freedom Foods Group.

Chris Kay, CEO, 72andSunny, added: “The Freedom Foods team has a strong vision and great energy, so we were pretty happy when they gave us the opportunity to help them totally redefine a category for Australia, and then beyond to the rest of the world.”

In the past couple of months, 72andSunny has been appointed creative partner by amaysim and Sendle, launched a new brand platform for Tooheys Extra Dry, celebrated Chubb Insurance’s sponsorship of the US Open and developed a new creative platform for Kraft Heinz’s flagship brand Golden Circle.

Please login with linkedin to comment

72andSunny Sydney

Latest News

PayPal And Buy From The Bush Launch New Marketplace
  • Media

PayPal And Buy From The Bush Launch New Marketplace

PayPal Australia and Buy From The Bush have joined forces to launch a new online marketplace to showcase rural Australian small businesses in time for Christmas. The expanded partnership aims to build stronger connections between bush businesses and Australians in cities and suburbs across the country. The new Buy From The Bush Marketplace is an […]

Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen Takes A 200K Hit
  • Media

Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen Takes A 200K Hit

Gruen plummets 200,000 viewers in just one week. However, that's not to say Highway Patrol went up a similar amount.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Philippe Krakowsky Named New IPG CEO
  • Advertising
  • Media

Philippe Krakowsky Named New IPG CEO

Philippe "Crackers" Krakowsky named new IPG global CEO. However, says he only uses Crackers on less formal occasions.

Omnicom Agencies Move Beyond The Binary To Mark International Pronouns Day
  • Advertising

Omnicom Agencies Move Beyond The Binary To Mark International Pronouns Day

Omnicom agencies are committing to move beyond the binary to mark International Pronouns Day as part of Open Pride, a global employee resource group committed to inclusion and diversity. As part of the initiative, Omnicom agencies, including DDB, PHD and Clemenger Group, have committed to ensuring all policies promote gender-inclusive language and have encouraged staff […]