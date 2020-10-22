Freedom Foods Appoints 72andSunny Sydney As Its Comms & Design Agency

Freedom Foods Group has appointed 72andSunny Sydney as design and comms partner.

Freedom Foods has tasked the creative company with developing a masterbrand in the health and wellness nutritionals space, working across naming, design, packaging, brand strategy and comms for an initial launch in Australia but with global expansion to follow.

“We’re excited to have partnered with 72andSunny and look forward to tapping into the creative collective of the team. We are working on a new health and wellness trademark that we believe will offer the potential to improve millions of lives globally. This opportunity is extremely exciting for Freedom Foods Group. We are leveraging our own ingredient stream and the investment in our Shepparton Nutritionals facility to create value-adding consumer brands. This is a strategic priority for our business, with strong incremental growth opportunities,” said Will Patris, Marketing Manager, Nutritionals, Freedom Foods Group.

Chris Kay, CEO, 72andSunny, added: “The Freedom Foods team has a strong vision and great energy, so we were pretty happy when they gave us the opportunity to help them totally redefine a category for Australia, and then beyond to the rest of the world.”

In the past couple of months, 72andSunny has been appointed creative partner by amaysim and Sendle, launched a new brand platform for Tooheys Extra Dry, celebrated Chubb Insurance’s sponsorship of the US Open and developed a new creative platform for Kraft Heinz’s flagship brand Golden Circle.