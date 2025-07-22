Foxtel’s Vicki Chen Tops Tight Women In Media People’s Choice Leaderboard, But It’s Not Over Yet!

Our judges’ deadlines are fast approaching, and finalist selections are well underway. But one critical category remains up for grabs. Last week, B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, opened voting for the coveted People’s Choice category. Since then, our servers have been working overtime to handle the flood of support pouring in for the industry’s leading women.

Currently leading the pack is Vicki Chen, Foxtel Media’s head of intelligence, trading, and digital operations. Close behind her is fierce competition, with only a handful of votes separating the top ten contenders.

Following a scandal that impacted the early stages of our 30 Under 30 People’s Choice voting, we’ve significantly strengthened our monitoring systems. We’re pleased to report that this time around, integrity is winning with the girls leading the charge. Every outstanding woman in this industry deserves a fair chance to shine, and we’re committed to ensuring a level playing field. Anyone found using bots or artificial means to manipulate votes will be immediately disqualified.

Secure tickets to B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!

With just over a month left in the race to the big night, let’s see who is currently in contention for the top spot!

For more than a decade, B&T’s Women in Media Awards have celebrated the brilliance, influence, and mentorship of women across the media, marketing, and advertising sectors. Taking place on August 29 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal, this glittering night of recognition honours the female-identifying professionals who are not only excelling in their fields but also paving the way for future generations.

Haven’t got around to voting yet? Don’t worry, there is still plenty of time, and with such a tight race for the top, it is still firmly anyone’s game.

You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so make that vote count!

PLEASE NOTE! The People’s Choice Award is an individual award. Anyone who has entered a group or as a company – e.g The Aunties – has been excluded from this category.

Now your voice has been heard, grab your tickets to see the winner of this prestigious category, and the 28 other awards revealed on the night!