Foxtel Group & Sony Pictures Announce Multi-Year Content Deal

Foxtel Group & Sony Pictures Announce Multi-Year Content Deal
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Foxtel Group and Sony Pictures today announced a new multi-year agreement covering an extensive range of new release and library movies and iconic TV series.

The agreement delivers hundreds of hours of blockbuster movie franchises, highly- anticipated 2022 new releases, and a vast library of films across a range of genres. Titles include:

  • New releases in 2022, such as Spider-ManTM: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing and Bullet Train.
  • Blockbuster franchises such as Spider-Man, Men in Black, Jumanji, Ghostbusters, Charlie’s Angels, The Karate Kid and Bad Boys.
  • Popular library movies such as Jerry McGuire, A Few Good Men, 50 First Dates, Erin Brockovich, Step Brothers, Gandhi and Little Women.
  • Iconic TV series such as the action-drama series S.W.A.T., beloved sitcom The Nanny and the ever popular, multi–Emmy Award-winning series Seinfeld 2.
  • An extensive library of kids and family content, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Smurfs, Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2, Peter Rabbit, Surfs Up and The Emoji Movie.This extensive catalogue of movies and new releases from Sony Pictures will be available for subscribers to stream on demand on Foxtel and BINGE, including in a range of box sets.Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer Amanda Laing said: “We are thrilled to have Sony Pictures continuing as our long-term partner, providing our subscribers with more of the world’s best movies and shows.”

    “This deal highlights our continued strength as a local partner of choice studios. As Australia’s favourite provider of entertainment and sport content, with over 4.5 for leading global million subscribers, we can deliver Sony Pictures’ amazing content to audiences with more reach in this market than ever before.”

Mike Wald, executive vice president international distribution Sony Pictures Entertainment, also added, “Foxtel is a valued partner, and we are delighted to continue to build upon our long-standing relationship, bringing our incredible slate of new movies together with our iconic library to Foxtel Group audiences.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

foxtel group Sony pictures

Latest News

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
  • Opinion

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other

Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Simferopol, Russia - July 9, 2014: YouTube service that provides a video hosting service. Users can add, view, comment and share videos with friends.
  • Marketing

New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill

More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform

The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
  • Campaigns

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign

French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]