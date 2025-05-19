Foxtel Group & Dazn Will Play Host To FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Foxtel Group and DAZN have announced that every game of the FIFA Club World Cup will be available to Kayo Sports and Foxtel customers as part of their subscription.

All 63 matches of the tournament will be broadcast live, and in high definition for Kayo Sports and Foxtel subscribers as well as globally on DAZN. Coverage will include a dedicated 24/7 channel that will be available on Kayo Sports, Foxtel and BINGE, as well as highlights packages and minis from each of the matches, and supplementary programming about the tournament.

The Club World Cup 2025 marks the first time the tournament will feature 32 teams, representing some of the best clubs from across the globe all vying to be crowned the first official ‘FIFA Club World Champions’.

Participating teams include Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Real Madrid CF, Paris Saint-Germain FC, FC Bayern München and CR Flamengo.

DAZN holds the international broadcast rights to the tournament and the Club World Cup broadcast across Foxtel Group platforms is one of many opportunities to be unlocked as part of the DAZN’s acquisition of the Group over time.

“We have a long history of bringing the biggest and best sports from around the world to Australian sports fans, and today’s news unlocks even more value for Kayo Sports, BINGE and Foxtel customers”, said Rebecca McCloy, Foxtel Group executive director – commercial, sport.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 joins our expansive list of sport available across the coming months including AFL and NRL action, Cricket, Formula 1, Supercars, netball and more, delivering even more value for Kayo Sports, BINGE and Foxtel customers.”

“The addition of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to the Foxtel Group ecosystem unlocks the opportunity to extend our world class global content and rights to Australians on a platform they know and love”, said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. “We are looking forward to providing more content benefits from the acquisition over the coming months.”

This arrangement unlocks a range of exciting sponsorship opportunities, giving local brands the chance to align with one of the world’s premier club football competitions. Scalable packages across DAZN, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports will offer high-impact placements at key moments of attention, delivering strong engagement across multiple touchpoints.

The dedicated Club World Cup channel launches on Foxtel channel 507, Kayo Sports and BINGE from 15 June when the tournament kicks off as Egypt’s Al Ahly SC takes on USA’s Inter Miami CF.