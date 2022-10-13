Foxtel Goes In-House To Promote Upcoming Men’s & Women’s T20 World Cups

Foxtel has launched its star-studded “Don’t Miss A Thing” ad campaign to celebrate its longest summer of cricket. Created by in-house creative agency Fox Creative, the campaign is an inspirational and memorable take on the upcoming summer of cricket as both Men’s and Women’s Australian teams both fight to defend the T20 World Cup across another blockbuster season.

The fresh take on Fox Cricket’s summer of cricket campaign sees the biggest names in the game sent on a mission to space to defend the T20 World Cup. This follows last year’s Fox Cricket broadcast, which was Foxtel’s most successful ever, with viewership growing 10 per cent YOY.

Nodding to the unrivalled quality and breadth of broadcast coverage, iconic Aerosmith song ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ is the soundtrack behind the campaign, and features many of Australia’s most loved cricket stars including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healey, alongside Fox Cricket talent including Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Brett Lee, Mark Howard, Kerry O’Keeffe, Mark Waugh and Kath Loughnan.

https://vimeo.com/user63261744/review/743311120/9f802b3e5b

The campaign will be rolled out across 30 and 15 second TVC placements alongside OOH, digital banners, radio, print and social assets.

Michael Nearhos, executive director of marketing, FOXTEL said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering yet another bumper summer of unmissable cricket. We’re confident this joyful ad-campaign will excite and engage audiences as we launch into the longest summer of cricket yet kicking off with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with our Fox Cricket talent, some of the greatest names in the game.”

Aussies won’t miss a thing, with a slate of unmissable action this summer across the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup, Australian Men’s and Women’s ODI’s played on home soil, WBBL and BBL, with every game live and ad-break free during play only on Fox Cricket. Fox Cricket’s summer of cricket will deliver the best commentary and analysis and exclusive camera angles, including every Aussie Men’s ODI in 4K Ultra-HD only on Foxtel.

