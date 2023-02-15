Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge

Foxtel Media has announced that advertising will be available on BINGE from March 30th on its entry level tier, BINGE Basic, meaning that brand and agency partners will have access to a large, buyable audience at launch.

Announced at Foxtel Media’s 2023 Upfront, Game Changed, advertising on BINGE will be modelled on the success of the Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go services which ensure minimum disruption to the viewer experience, and maximum impact for brands.

Strict ad-serving controls and a frequency cap of one per hour per user on TV series at launch, will ensure a great, watchable viewing experience on the platform. In addition, High Definition will be added to the BINGE Basic tier, meaning viewers will be able to watch all their favourite shows and movies in HD.

There has been substantial market enthusiasm about the announcement and eager brands have already snapped up all of the 21 advertising packages available. with other advertising opportunities being made available soon.

At the time of launch, advertisers will be able to access pre and mid roll ads on BINGE. Select solus breaks will also be available, with FoxTest research revealing that spontaneous ad recall rises 34 per cent in this format.

Foxtel Media CEO, Mark Frain said, “Opening up advertising on BINGE has been unbelievably well received by our partners and we’re seeing a record speed of sale for our advertising packages. The prospect of appealing to an engaged, scalable audience from day one is an incredible opportunity for brands. And in terms of viewer experience- BINGE will still have one of the lightest ad loads in the market thanks to our strict duration and frequency caps.

“Unlike other platforms, this is not the Foxtel Group’s first foray into ad supported subscription TV. We built a premium customer and advertising experience on Kayo Sports with no interruption to live sport and we’re confident that BINGE will blossom under the new ad model in the same manner.”

BINGE currently has more than 1.4 million subscribers who can look forward to viewing acclaimed shows such Succession S4, Love Me S2, WWE WrestleMania, And Just Like That S2 and FBoy Island Australia very soon.