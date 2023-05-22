Former Partner of Clemenger Group’s Traffik Jake Ford Launches Reconnected

Jake Ford, the former Managing Partner of Clemenger Group’s Traffik, has launched his new venture with the unveiling of Reconnected.

The newly formed agency is built to help marketers frustrated by over-investment in activation marketing implement more balanced and effective work. The team has been designed to embrace commercial realities and use more effective short-term activation as an enabler for long-term brand building.

“After stepping back and listening to client-side marketers, there is a stark need for an agency solution that thrives in a business’ reality of delivering commercial results through marketing as a primary fucntion,” says Ford.

“There’s a distinct role for sales activation tactics, whether how you show up in-store, use public relations, optimise search or deliver campaigns. But, they are in desperate need of great brands to leverage. We are huge believers in brand as a value driver for business. To unlock that value, we need to co-design marketing plans that deliver the short-term business results first, which then buys time, trust, and investment for the longer-term brand-focused work.”

“Reconnected is focused on striking the optimal long & short-marketing balance through a bottom-up orientation with the power of a full-service agency.”

Ford says to achieve this they ‘are attracting talent who have seen the commercial coal-face of a business and are passionate about blending that experience with marketing science and outstanding creativity’.

The agency has launched with several foundation clients including Real Pet Food Co, Playgro, HSI Donesafe, Surreal & Straight Up Energy.

Before launching Reconnected, Ford spent close to a decade at Clemenger Group’s Traffik agency, most recently as managing partner, building and leading its burgeoning Melbourne office.