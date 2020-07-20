Former One Green Bean CEO Carl Ratcliff Appointed As Magnum & Co’s Managing Partner

Independent brand communications agency, Magnum & Co, has appointed Carl Ratcliff into a managing partner role. The appointment will see the agency’s founder and co-owner, Michelle Hampton, move into the role of chairperson, with co-owner, Katie Barclay staying in her role as managing partner, and Carl Moggridge being promoted into the third Managing Partner role.

Speaking of the change, Hampton said: “We’re entering 15 years of business now and I’m super proud of what we’ve been able to achieve as an indie agency.  We’ve had our eye on a new structure where three Managing Partners take the daily reins for a while now, and as I’m moving into the role of chairperson, it felt like the perfect time to make the change.

“We just needed the right person to come along who brings something genuinely unique to the agency.  Carl Ratcliff is one of the industry’s best and also happens to be a top bloke so when the opportunity came up, a great conversation led to a great new partnership.”

L-R in photo: Michelle Hampton, Carl Ratcliff, Katie Barclay and Carl Moggridge

With previous roles including CEO of One Green Bean and CEO of Naked Communications (where Moggridge and Ratcliff worked together), Ratcliff’s most recent role was chief strategy officer at DDB.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with the inimitable, independent team that is Magnum & Co,” said Ratcliff.

“Michelle, Katie and Carl are smart, good people, capable of packing an original punch across brand communications. Their focus and chutzpah is spot on. And is precisely what marketing needs, as we barrel through the first part of this new decade.”

“I continue to believe that a holistic approach to media lies at the heart of the very best communication ideas. The future of commercial creativity, in my opinion, sits with genuinely integrated, bold, independent agencies like Magnum & Co,” Ratcliff added.

