Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG

Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



dmg media has announced that Sean Walsh, global chief brand officer and managing director, US Operations is resigning to accept a position outside of the company.

Walsh has been with dmg media since July 2014 and previously worked for former joint venture partner Nine Entertainment Co. to create Daily Mail Australia in 2013.

Walsh said: “These past 10 years have been an extraordinary and life changing journey that I will be forever grateful for.

“I’m very proud to have represented the brands of dmg media across the globe and I leave with sincere gratitude and respect for my colleagues, our dedicated readers and our commercial and external partners.”

Walsh’s final day of employment will be Monday, September 11.



Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sean Walsh

Latest News

Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
  • Media

Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR

LiSTNR advises that you reward dad with LiSTNR’s Father’s Day Listening List, a host of podcasts featuring insights from all sorts of fathers. It could just be the greatest Father’s Day gift ever, and it’s free! This year forget jocks and socks, and give Dad time; time to listen to other Dads talking about being a Dad, […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
  • Marketing

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities

Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]