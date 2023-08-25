Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG

dmg media has announced that Sean Walsh, global chief brand officer and managing director, US Operations is resigning to accept a position outside of the company.

Walsh has been with dmg media since July 2014 and previously worked for former joint venture partner Nine Entertainment Co. to create Daily Mail Australia in 2013.

Walsh said: “These past 10 years have been an extraordinary and life changing journey that I will be forever grateful for.

“I’m very proud to have represented the brands of dmg media across the globe and I leave with sincere gratitude and respect for my colleagues, our dedicated readers and our commercial and external partners.”

Walsh’s final day of employment will be Monday, September 11.

