Former Managing Partner At Porter Novelli, Laura Sedgwick, Launches Eponymous Comms Agency

Former managing partner at Porter Novelli, Laura Sedgwick (lead image), has announced the launch of new communications agency, Sedgwick Communications.

The Sydney – based, independent PR agency works with both consumer and corporate clients to tell their stories through public relations, social media and content.

“I’m really excited to be launching Sedgwick Communications, it’s taken a lot of hardwork and planning to get to this point and I’m thrilled with the calibre of clients this agency has managed to attract in such a short space of time. I’m keen to see where the future takes us, said Laura Sedgwick, managing director and founder of Sedgwick Communications.

Sedgwick Communications is already off to a promising start winning Singapore Tourism Board Oceania following a competitive pitch .

The two year contract encompasses Australia and New Zealand Public Relations Services, including – strategic counsel, social media strategy, influencer marketing, media relations and crisis communications.

Sedgwick Communications will support Singapore Tourism Board’s aim to showcase the destination’s many experiences via its Passion Made Possible brand.

Kimberly Spykerman, area director Oceania at Singapore Tourism Board said, “Having come through the pandemic, it’s back to “business as usual” in our marketing efforts to update consumers and trade partners about the latest offerings and experiences that are waiting to be discovered. We’re excited to have Sedgwick Communications’ onboard and look forward to working with the team to share our latest updates with the Australian and New Zealand media.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a well-loved brand and help to continue to build on its success. It’s always exciting when you win a client that shares the same desire for fresh, new ideas which continue to propel the brand forward,” said Sedgwick.

“It’s such a popular holiday destination for so many Australians, but many think they ‘know’ Singapore, however there’s always something new to do and see in this vibrant and ever-evolving city. Sedgwick Communications will be focused on showcasing some of the lesser-known areas and emerging scenes that are bespoke to the Lion City.”

Singapore Tourism Board joins Sedgwick Communication’s existing roster of clients which includes New Zealand’s leading travel insurer, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Oxford University Press and BookPeople, the peak body for independent bookshops.

