Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO.

Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard.

Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and take on supporting leadership roles, serving as executive board members.

Other members of the senior leadership team including general manager Jo Rao, chief financial officer James Lloyd and chief technology officer Stephen Myers-Los all continue in their existing roles alongside the rest of the Wink team, located across Australia’s eastern seaboard.

“Having Michael Moore join us is another big step forward for Wink,” said Raj.

“Michael’s appointment will ensure we enter the next phase of our growth with strong leadership, consistent focus on the needs of our clients and our fingers strongly on the market pulse. It will also enable Prataal and I to focus on developing further growth opportunities for Wink,” added Atkins.

Wink was founded in 2020 by customer acquisition and retention Atkins and Raj and has a mission to “win and keep” customers for its clients. The business is 100 per cent Australian-owned and operated and has a roster of tier-one clients.

Wink has quickly scaled on the back of delivering celebrated campaigns and programs in verticals including banking, finance, insurance, education, energy, entertainment, hospitality, leisure, and retail. The company differentiates by ensuring members of the team have had direct frontline experience in the businesses it serves.

The proposition ensures Wink clients enjoy compelling advice based on real-world experience from leaders in their fields and higher quality solutions that provide strong results in dynamic and competitive markets.

“Having seen firsthand the impressive growth and outstanding work delivered by Wink in its initial years in operation, I am excited to lead the business through its next evolution. With a portfolio of tier one clients and consistent new opportunities, I am proud to be joining the incredibly experienced and engaging members of the Wink team,” said Moore.

