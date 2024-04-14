Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug

Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Pat Crowley, former CEO of EssenceMediacom has called on adland to get behind a petition to add cancer drug Belzutifan to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, in the hopes it could save his son’s life.

Last year, Crowley had a spate of terrible luck. In September, his 17-year-old son Fletcher suffered a severe spinal cord injury from a mountain bike accident in September. His son Levi was diagnosed with Von Hippel Lindau (VHL) — a rare generic cancer.

Since being diagnosed in 2020, doctors have discovered multiple tumours in Levi’s brain, spine, retinas, kidneys and pancreas. He has lost sight in one of his eyes and survived brain surgery in 2021, Crowley posted on LinkedIn.

Belzutifan reduces VHL tumour growth and is now available to the public. But it costs $12,000 per month and is a medication that the sufferer needs to take for life.

However, there is some hope. Belzutifan has gone up for consideration on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme which would see its price reduced to $7 per month.

“VHL sufferers cannot wait for the government to deliberate on this while their tumours continue to grow. For some, another surgery isn’t an option. They are running out of time,” Crowley posted on LinkedIn.

You have just two days left to sign the petition but it only takes a minute. Please make sure that you click the link in the email sent to you verifying your signature.




Please login with linkedin to comment

pat crowley

Latest News

Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years
  • Media

Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years

Dentu’s media agency Carat Victoria has extended its six-year relationship with Beacon Lighting for another three years in a closed review. The agency, which is responsible for all paid media strategy, planning and buying including brand, performance and programmatic, first won the Beacon Lighting account in 2018. In 2021, it extended the contract for a […]

University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Accoutnt
  • Advertising

University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Accoutnt

The University of Sydney has appointed CHEP Media to provide media planning and buying services for Australia and key markets across the Asia-Pacific region, following a competitive pitch. CHEP Media will support one of the world’s top 20 universities with an integrated, whole-of-university media strategy, to further elevate its brand profile and driving recruitment for […]

The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well
  • Advertising

The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well

Last year, Siddarth Shrikanth published The Case for Nature: Pioneering Solutions for the Other Planetary Crisis. Catherine de Clare caught up with him at the Jaipur Literary Festival in India this year. Shrikanth currently works as a director on the Investment team at Just Climate, a sustainability-focused investment fund chaired by former US vice president Al […]