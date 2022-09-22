Forbes Australia Set To Launch Down Under

Published under a licensing agreement between Forbes Media and Success Publishing Pty Ltd, Forbes Australia is set to launch on September 26, offering Australian leaders, entrepreneurs and success seekers a new experience-led membership built to unearth stories of change and success.

Bringing the best of Forbes’ 105-year heritage, the multi-faceted immersive experience includes a premium bi-monthly magazine, website and curated online newsletters. Forbes Australia members can also see the story unfold beyond the pages at live and hybrid events.

Writing in the first issue of Forbes Australia, Forbes Media chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes said: “Australia embraces many of the same ideals as that of Forbes. It’s a place of doers, built by entrepreneurs who have created from scratch the country’s leading industries in sectors such as commodities, wine, agriculture and fishery. Now a new generation is adding high tech to that mix.

“This ‘can do’ country provides a model of stability, economic progress and democratic government in the Asia-Pacific and has a growing role in regional security. We are truly excited to watch Forbes Australia chronicle the country’s rising business, financial and economic profile.”

Forbes Australia will build a local iteration of the global media brand, led by CEO Michael Lane, who has built multiple successful businesses across live events, real estate and wealth management.

“Forbes is an inspiring and engaging media brand for more than 150 million people every month. With Forbes Australia, we are combining Forbes’ global perspective with a uniquely local twist. By putting local business leaders and local entrepreneurs at the centre, we want to celebrate success, cultivate community and spark meaningful change,” Lane said.

Leading Forbes Australia’s editorial strategy is editor-in-chief, Sarah O’Carroll (pictured). With extensive experience in the media industry, O’Carroll was most recently editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance, which she re-launched in the Australian market in 2018 and grew its audience to a peak of more than two million monthly users.

“Australians have never been more ambitious. They’re yearning for new approaches to our nation’s challenges and opportunities. They want stories of success and determination, and ideas built to equip our leaders for the best and brightest future,” O’Carroll said.

Content will primarily be built on unique, locally written stories of entrepreneurs and success, mixed with the best news and features from Forbes’ global offerings.