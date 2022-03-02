Flood Impacted Locals Turn To Facebook Groups For Information In Lieu Of Local Papers

Flood Impacted Locals Turn To Facebook Groups For Information In Lieu Of Local Papers
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
The closure of local newspapers has meant Aussie residents now facing floods are turning to Facebook community groups as their primary source of information. 

Last year, Lismore’s local newspaper Northern Star stopped being printed, and now, as the floods continue to surge in the area, residents are sourcing unverified information from each other via local community Facebook groups. 

The Northern Star was a 160-year old newspaper owned by NewsCorp that met its end during the peak of COVID-19 cuts that saw plenty of local papers face the chopping block. Of course, it wasn’t the only paper that got axed, The Tweed DailyBallina Shire Advocate and The Byron Shire all got cut, and now all of these areas are in the midst of mass flooding. 

 Previously, when floods occurred, local newspapers covered the events and provided sourced and accurate information and updates. Now, residents are mostly relying on each other. Naturally, residents are doing their best to support each other and share information like road closure updates, but it’s all word of mouth, and the information isn’t verified or sourced. 

There are reporters in flood-impacted areas covering what’s going on, but most towns that are being flooded don’t have a slew of local reporters to call on anymore. 

This means people are looking to local groups for help and information.

One thing is for sure, B&T would hate to be admin of a local community group page right now. 

Flooded Local Newspaper

