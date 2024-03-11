Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0

A Five by Five Global free panel event this month promises to illuminate how technology is shaping culture.

Lead Image: Samantha Saunders (top left), Matt Lawton (top right), Chris Davey (bottom left), Chris Erskine (bottom right).

Culture 3.0 is the latest ‘unfiltered’ event from the indie agency, which has partnered with Fortress Australia to showcase thought leaders from music and games alongside SXSW Sydney’s new Head of Marketing.

“We’re delighted to announce our panel for this free event on 21st March in Sydney’s leading venue for games and esports,” said Matt Lawton, managing director at Five by Five Global.

Panel members include Christina Erskine, SVP of marketing & promotions at Warner Music Australia; Samantha Saunders, head of marketing at SXSW Sydney; and Chris Davey of Target Light and former executive at Epic Games and Blizzard Entertainment.

“We’ve called it Culture 3.0 – how technology impacts culture and what brands need to do about it because we all need to be more aware of how technologies are changing consumer behaviours and attitudes, highlighting shifts in culture towards niche and dispersed community-based digital lifestyles,” said Lawton.

“We wanted to host this event to showcase our venue to consumer brand marketers who can access digital culture right here in many different forms. Fortress supports various expressions of culture 3.0 in our versatile home for gamers, so we’re excited to introduce the client-side marketing community to a space that might be new to them,” said Beth Appleton, chief marketing officer of Fortress Australia.

Unfiltered events prioritise client-side marketers and are not recorded nor attended by media in order to promote a more candid environment and the benefits of in-person gatherings.