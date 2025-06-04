Fitstop & LSKD Unite To Move For Pride

To celebrate Pride Month, functional fitness gym Fitstop has teamed up with leading performance apparel brand LSKD to launch a limited-edition ‘Unstoppable Together’ range as part of their Rep with Pride collection, created to champion inclusion, empowerment, and visibility for LGBTQIA+ youth across Australia.

This meaningful collaboration will see 5% of all sales from the Fitstop x LSKD Unstoppable Together collection donated to Wear It Purple, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to creating safe, inclusive environments for LGBTQIA+ young people.

Alongside the collection launch, Fitstop is inviting communities to come together and move with purpose at Sweat For A Cause — a free global group workout hosted across all Fitstop locations on Saturday, June 21. Every person who registers for the event will help power their donation supporting Wear It Purple’s vital work across schools, sports, and social spaces.

With over 150 Fitstop locations worldwide, Sweat For A Cause is expected to unite thousands of participants across Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. From regional towns to capital cities, the event will be a shared moment of Pride, connection and purpose, reinforcing Fitstop’s mission to make movement inclusive, empowering and community-led.

“Unstoppable Together is more than just a message — it’s a movement,” said Stefanie Nicholson, Fitstop Asia-Pacific general manager. “We’re proud to collaborate with LSKD on a product that stands for unity, and to use our platform to raise awareness and funds for such an important social cause during Pride Month.”

The workout is open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, and is completely free to attend. Participants simply need to register at fitstop.com/sweatforacause, then download the Fitstop app

to book in at their local Fitstop.

“At Fitstop, we believe every person deserves to feel seen, safe and supported, no matter where they are on their fitness journey,” said Stefanie. “This campaign is about creating a space where people can move, connect and sweat for something bigger”.

The Unstoppable Together collection is available now, with 5% of proceeds going directly to Wear It Purple.