First Nations Content Creators Front & Centre With New Publicis Initiative
The inaugural Born Blak program held its first kick-off session for the ten First Nations content creators selected to take part in the program.
Led by Publicis Groupe (spearheaded by PR and influencer agency Herd MSL) and talent and influencer marketing agency Born Bred, the initiative aims to create opportunities for First Nations content creators who have historically been underrepresented in the Australian marketing and communications landscape.
The ten content creators were invited to Publicis Groupe’s Sydney office, where they engaged with leaders across the business and participated in a day of educational sessions run by the Born Blak advisory panel, Born Bred and Publicis Groupe agencies.
Sessions included technical upskilling, managing your mental health whilst navigating the online world and how to respond to a live creative brief. The group also heard from the advisory panel on their experience of becoming creators, giving insights into their growth journey, specific challenges they’ve faced, and how to be a representative voice within the industry and make an impact.
This year’s group of content creators were chosen by the Born Blak Advisory Panel and include Uncle Mot, Cerulean, Kyde Stubbs, Jay Rose Van Nus, Fiona Martich, Gabrielle Lanita, Amanda Morgan, Brandi Salmon, Gillya Ambrum and Josh Deane, who will all be paired with dedicated mentors to offer professional skills training.
“We’re so proud of the ten creators who were selected to participate in this program. Bringing everyone together in Sydney for the kick-off session last week was such a highlight for everyone involved. For First Nations peoples in particular, gathering with community is a vital source of our resilience, so we’re grateful we could come together and share our lived experiences as a collective. Over the next few months of the program, we look forward to building our community and sharing knowledge with one another. Now more than ever, it is important that we push for increased representation of First Nations voices within the media,” said Ash Jackson, a proud Wuthathi woman and head of first nations creator development at Born Bred.
“We are excited to have officially started the first year of Born Blak. As the industry evolves and brands are increasingly working with influencers and content creators, it’s important to create space for emerging talent from all backgrounds. All ten content creators who are taking part in our inaugural program are immensely talented, with specialties across cooking, language, fashion and sports. The program will run for the next six months and we’re looking forward to getting to know each creator on a personal level so that we can continue to tailor the program to meet their needs” said Skye Lambley, CEO of Herd MSL.
Following the kick-off day, the group will continue to be mentored and supported, with two monthly sessions focused on technical skills (facilitated by Publicis and Born Bred) and community (through group sessions with First Nations mentors). There will also be a focus on networking with brands and organisations to help unlock opportunities for the creators.
The initiative was announced by Publicis Groupe and talent and influencer marketing agency Born Bred in June this year and is powered by a collective of Australian Groupe agencies, including Herd MSL, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, Spark Foundry, Zenith, Starcom, Razorfish and Publicis Sapient.
Born Blak has and will continue to be guided by the Born Blak Advisory Panel, made up of several influential First Nations individuals, including:
- Matty Mills, proud Gamilaraay/Kamilaroi man – TV presenter, actor, podcaster, and entertainment reporter for NITV
- Yvonne Weldon, proud Wiradijuri woman – Australian local government politician, Deputy Chairwoman of Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council
- Cody Schaeffer OAM, proud Quandamooka man – Australia’s youngest OAM recipient for 2023, Founder and Director of Borderline Australia, QLD Nominee Young Australian of the Year 2022, Brisbane’s 2020 Young Citizen of the Year, ex-radio presenter and mental health advocate
- Tom Forrest, proud Yorta Yorta man – ABC Kimberley Indigenous Trainee Features Reporter, film maker, content creator @outbacktom
- Tilly Langford, proud Gumbaynggirr woman – Student Ambassador & Gadigal Centre Assistant at The University of Sydney. ACTU TikTok Creator @YoungWorkers. Content Creator & Blak Activist
- Samuel Stubbs, proud Wangkatha man – WAFL player, Aboriginal Engagement Officer Perth Football Club, TikTok content creator @s.stubbs23
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Michael Hill Jeweller Kicks Off Christmas In New Work Via CHEP Brisbane
Michael Hill Jeweller and CHEP Brisbane has launched its Christmas campaign, showcasing how families can celebrate a Christmas to Remember through thoughtful gifting. This year’s campaign follows the story of a family going through some changes, when the father embarks on a new relationship. The film shows the impact that the new relationship has on […]
News Corp Australia Extends Paralympic Partnership
News Corp Australia has extended its sponsorship of Paralympics Australia to include next year’s Paris Paralympics, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina in 2026. Pictured above: Madison de Rozario (Paralympic Athlete) The agreement ensures the extraordinary stories of Australia’s current and emerging Paralympic athletes will continue to be told to millions of people […]
Tourism Tropical North Queensland Appoints Supermassive
Supermassive has been appointed as the creative partner for an upcoming global project led by Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ), following a competitive pitch. The agency will develop ideas for global rollout in key markets, with a focus on sustainable tourism. “As we reconnect with international markets, we are looking for innovative ways to cut […]
Loan Morris Launches New Media Agency
French Australian independent media agency CEO Loan Morris (pictured above) today launches 27 Degrees Media, a new-generation media agency with a unique offering for brands and with offices in Australia and France. After moving to Australia from her native France in 2006, Morris enjoyed a successful 17-year career in media and was previously CEO of […]
Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]
Disegno Announces New Partner
Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.
Type + Pixel Strengthens Senior Team With Trio Of New Appointments
Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has made three new senior hires including a new lead creative team to drive the agency forward.
“Bottoms Up!” Matthew McConaughey & Wife Go Butt Naked Promoting His Tequila Brand
There's no finer beverage to make you want to call an ex at 3am to discuss unfinished business from 2019 like tequila.
Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran
How did B&T attend last night's Foxtel upfronts AND do the TV ratings at the very same time? Uncover all our lies here.
Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners
Heading to the Harvest Rock Festival? Here's all the brands that will be bombarding you while you queue for the toilets.
SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]
B&T Awards The Work: Best Use of Social Media
It's all the nominees in the B&T Awards social category for 2023. And, can you believe it, not one featuring a cat.
All The Photos From The NGEN Halloween Events!
Adland throwing its weight behind Halloween festivities. Arguably starting to replace Melbourne Cup festivities.
Bruce Lehrmann, Who Is Currently Suing Network 10 For Defamation, Is Named As Man Charged With Toowoomba Rape
Alas, it's more dreadful Bruce Lehrmann news. Here's hoping it doesn't ruin your weekend.
“Remember The Power You Hold”: TBWA’s Renata Yannoulis On Create Space & Diversity In Advertising
B&T's chatting diversity with TBWA's Renata Yannoulis. Stopped short of getting a star rating on the Taylor Swift movie.
AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]
n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]
“Disruption To The Status Quo Was Top Of The Agenda” – Industry Responds To Foxtel Upfronts
Foxtel delivered a super slick upfronts to adland last night. Made even super slicker after the party pie tray incident.
16% Of Gen Z’s Own Their Own Home Says Afterpay Coming Of Age Report
The newest report into Gen Zs. Confirmation too they're wearing Nirvana T-shirts while not knowing any actual songs.
WPP Turns Red In Q3
WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.
Amazon Ad Sales Up 26% & Touts AI For Further Growth
It doesn't sound like there'll be too much devon and two-minute noodles in the Bezos household on these rosy results.
Foxtel Makes It Rain With Explosive Upfront Announcements
B&T never comments on who puts on the best upfronts, suffice to say hats off to Foxtel's caterers last night.
Hate Halloween? 5.3 Million Aussies Set To Spend A Spooky Half-A-Bill On It This year
B&T won't wade into the whole Halloween in Australia debate, suffice to say it's the one time we talk to our neighbours.
B&T Sponsors Your Work Drinks With Our Friday Quiz
Take B&T's trivia quiz & go into the chance to win sweet, sweet liquor! Pregnant women advised not to take said trivia.
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.
Thicker Than Water: B&T Takes A Look At Avenue C’s Family Connections
It's more related adlanders who happily work together. And possible reminder if you haven't phoned your mum for a while.
Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]
Got Something To Say? Pitch Your Session Ideas For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest!!
Fancy yourself the next Sir Martin Sorrell, Dee Madigan or Mark Ritson? You can pitch your session ideas for Cannes in Cairns straight to the selectors below! Mind you, as Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry, we’re only picking the best session with the most innovative and […]
Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]
Save Cash & Sleep Better – Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Hotel Partners
Cannes in Cairns is back, bigger and better than ever before. The highly successful event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract even more delegates than last year, and you won’t want to miss out! By booking with one of our four hotel partners you’ll receive a specially curated price for […]
Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]
Doing Deals With The Dragon – My Experience Working As An Adman In China
Here, ad man Chris Walton talks about his time in China where being "detained" appears part of the cultural experience.
What It’s Really Like to Attend SXSW Sydney And How To Get The Most Out Of The Experience
Here, young GroupM-er Jazmaree Dawson chats about her recent SXSW experience. B&T thinks it could've done with showbags.
Budding Thespian? Find Out Who Adland’s Best Of The Best Casting Directors Are, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
As a confession, casting directors rarely get a look-in at B&T. So you can imagine how hard this list was to assemble.
Ex-Telstra Industry Veteran Named New amaysim CMO
Telstra's Peter MacGregor jumps ship to rival amaysim. Thankfully, all enemies were spared in Pete's leaving speech .
Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Thrash The Dutch By 309 Runs In Cricket World Cup
After a slow start, the Aussies hit form in the cricket. Meaning we all need to start pretending to be interested again.