First Choice Liquor Unveils “That’s Why We’re Your First Choice” Via Indie Agency Bashful

First Choice Liquor Market is vowing to be Aussies’ first choice in a new campaign launching today, showcasing the retailer’s extensive range, great value, and expert advice.

The brand-new campaign comes as First Choice Liquor Market is crowned Canstar Blue’s Best Liquor Retailer Brand in Australia for 2023, scoring five stars for checkout experience, customer service, store layout and presentation, deals and specials available, as well as overall satisfaction.

Coles Liquor general manager of customer & loyalty Mia Lloyd said that it was an honour to be recognised as the liquor retailer with the most satisfied customers for 2023 according to the latest Canstar Blue retailer awards.

“To be voted the country’s best liquor retailer is testament to our team members and we want to thank our customers for making us their first choice,” said Lloyd.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure we offer excellent value and expert advice, so we’re proud to be the only liquor retailer to receive five stars for overall satisfaction, customer service, checkout experience and our offer on deals and specials,” she added.

The “That’s Why We’re Your First Choice” campaign champions the friendly in-store team members who offer expert industry knowledge, such as assistant store manager at Chancellor Park in Queensland, Ben Gough, who is a cocktail-specialist with a passion for creating exceptional customer experiences.

The campaign also highlights the huge range on offer, including more than 1,000 wines from Australia and abroad, over 50 local and international single malt whiskies and more than 140 craft beers in every store nationwide.

Developed in partnership with Bashful Creative Agency, the campaign is the biggest ever for the retailer which launched in 2005 and currently has 96 stores across the country.

“We wanted this campaign to hero the true stars of First Choice Liquor Market so we featured real team members such as Kim Craig from the Mango Hill First Choice Liquor Market in Queensland, and Adam Round, from the Mornington store in Victoria,” said Bashful strategy partner Guy Marshall.

“First Choice Liquor Market is always looking for new ways to delight and inspire customers and this campaign captures the brand’s strong offering and down-to-earth approach,” he said.

To celebrate the launch, First Choice Liquor Market has partnered with Southern Cross Austero’s Triple M in Queensland who will run an on-air competition and include in-store activations in Maroochydore (25th August), Cairns (2ndSeptember), Morayfield (31st August), Runaway Bay (1st September) and Kenmore (9th September).

The ‘That’s Why We’re Your First Choice’ campaign will run throughout the year on channels such as out of home, video, digital and social media.

Client: First Choice Liquor Market

Creative Agency: Bashful

Media Agency: Smith Street

Director: Aimée-Lee Hsien

Production: The Producers

Post Production: The Editors

Sound: Sonar

Photography: Jem Creswell