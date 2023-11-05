Final Call! The Last Of B&T Award Tickets On Sale Now Until Sold Out!

‘The night of nights’ cliché gets bandied about far too often. The Block finale, another Red Faces retrospective or even $8 steaks at your local can often where the moniker.

However, when it comes to adland’s ‘night of nights’ there’s no disputing the answer and that’s the annual knees up we call the B&T Awards.

Once again, Australian advertising and marketing movers and shakers will assemble for a night of gourmet delights, fine wines, ribald commentary, and to award and recognise the very best the industry has offered-up over the past 12 months.

And the night is Friday 24th November at Sydney’s famous Hordern Pavilion. That’s less than three weeks away!

Foolishly not yet secured your tickets? Well, get the suit or frock to the dry cleaners, polish the acceptance speech and click HERE for all your ticketing needs.

We’ve even gone a little more posh this year with a “black tie” dress code. However, we’re certain your hosts for the evening, the Chaser boys, will make it a little less posh.

So, gather the crew, hit that ‘buy tickets now’ button and mark the 24th of November the ‘night of nights’.