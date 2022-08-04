Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion
Australian independent insight consultancy Fiftyfive5 has continued its expansion in the APAC region with the appointment of Phil Steggals (pictured) as head of consulting – APAC region.

Phil was the ex-managing director of Kadence in Singapore where he built a team of 35 and delivered insight solutions for a wide range of clients, including Bloomberg, Samsung, Panasonic, and Changi Airport, across all markets within APAC for the past 11 years. Phil joins our team in Singapore to lead the continued expansion and development of our APAC consumer insight consulting capability.

Mark Sundquist, managing partner of Fiftyfive5, said: “Over the past 10 years we have worked extensively throughout APAC for our domestic, regional, and global clients and have had a team in Singapore to support and enable that work. Our client’s focus on the region is growing and in response we are dialling up our capability and capacity to deliver great work for them in APAC. We are excited to have Phil on board to lead that build for us out of Singapore”

Speaking of his new task, Phil said: “What is exciting about the work that Fiftyfive5 are bringing to Asia, is the level of seniority within the business. There are dedicated specialists that work, hands on, within project teams that bring best in class thinking and insights to our clients. With three distinct areas available, from Insight exploration, Strategic execution, and a suite of Performance measurement programs available – we will be able to offer the right perspectives to the specific client requirements across this diverse region.

“I look forward to showcasing the talent, experience and nuances of Fiftyfive5’s work across APAC with the biggest brands in the region. Fiftyfive5 has some of the most passionate and energised professionals I have met in the industry, and I am excited to collaborate on a range of projects to inspire our clients.”

