FIFA Unveils Women’s World Cup Posters For Aussie-Kiwi Tournament

FIFA has unveiled the posters for the upcoming Women’s World Cup which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand this year.

There is an official poster for the entire tournament and nine bespoke posters for each host city housed in pop-up outdoor gallery installations in Adelaide and Wellington.

The release coincides with International Women’s Day and the official poster shows “three strong female silhouettes symbolising the creation of positive change in women’s sports.”

“With just 135 days until the tournament kicks off, this is another wonderful milestone to celebrate. These posters not only showcase the distinctive identities of our nine Host Cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also celebrate the tournament’s theme of unity with football at its core,” said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

The set of destination posters were created with the nine Host Cities to form a whole collection. The posters highlight the landmarks, wildlife, and vibrant cultures unique to each city.

FIFA has found itself in some hot water with the Women’s World Cup this year, having nixed a mooted sponsorship deal with Visit Saudi following backlash from some of the game’s leading players.