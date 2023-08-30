Fetch Launches “The Way to Watch” Brand Positioning As Streaming Wars Hot Up, Via Today The Brave

Fetch TV has launched “The Way to Watch” as a new campaign brand positioning, timed to coincide with the launch of Fetch with Telstra.

The positioning was created by Jaimes Leggett’s new creative shop Today The Brave and seeks to firmly establish Fetch as the way for viewers to really enjoy the TV experience again.

In fact, the agency said that the positioning is designed to “save Aussies from TV purgatory.”

With more content at our fingertips than ever before, viewers report they often spend more time trying to find TV shows and movies than they do watching them. As such, Today the Brave coined “TV Purgatory”, a metaphor for the frustrating limbo viewers find themselves in when it comes to navigating the huge amount of content available in streaming apps and channels.

The campaign will also highlight the rich and differentiated functionality available via Fetch, including; Continue Watching, Universal Search, Ways to Watch and Free to Me.

Through a series of 15- and 30-second TVCs, each execution is driven by a curious voiceover, observing the unique insights we all grapple with on a daily basis, before they are transported into the world of Fetch, where watching TV becomes as simple and fun as it used to be.

