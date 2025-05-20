Fast 10: VML’s Thomas Tearle On Leading With Heart

Tom Tearle’s career is the definition of global. From his early beginnings as a digital specialist in the UK to now leading VML across Australia and New Zealand, he’s been at the heart of some of the industry’s most celebrated work, including the game-changing ‘Share a Coke’ campaign and, more recently, ‘FitChix’ for Honest Eggs.

Since joining VML in 2021, Tearle has helped shape the agency’s identity as a powerhouse of creativity and innovation, balancing deep local insight with global ambition. With experience that spans sectors, continents and creative disciplines, his leadership continues to drive VML to the forefront of digital transformation and human-centred storytelling.

B&T’s own Sparrow sat down with Tearle to talk highlights, heritage, and what still drives him (and occasionally gets him back on the football pitch).

1. You’ve had an outstanding career starting out in SEO in Cambridge before London and Oz, if you had to pick only one what would be your career highlight so far?

Tearle: Standing with my team on stage at Cannes picking up a Gold Lion in 2023 for FitChix with Honest Eggs was probably the pinnacle but really the consistent level of creativity that we’ve achieved for the last three years with multiple Agency of The Year awards has been our greatest achievement.

2. VML has been leading Digital Transformation before it was even a thing. How do you keep at the forefront?

Tearle: Our VML Enterprise Services business led by Jeff Geheb globally and Johan Borg locally is a key capability strength for the business, and we invest frequently in thought leadership as well as focussing on continuing to stay in the leader quadrants from a Forrester and Gartner perspective. We just launched our latest thought leadership actually – ‘Unlocking the Power of Digital Transformation’ that anyone who’s interested can download from our website – https://www.vml.com/insight/digital-transformation-2025

3. The agency is the beacon of innovation. similar to the previous question, how do you ensure it’s part of your DNA?

Tearle: VML being born out of Kansas gives us a pretty unique and humble achiever DNA. It comes down our ability to combine creativity and technology capabilities.

The best example of this recently is our joint venture with Rip Curl where we just launched a subscription-service surf tracking app – like the ‘Strava for surfing’. It’s available on Apple Watch and has gamified every surf break on the planet with its ‘Boss of the Break’ feature.

4. As a young kid in England, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Tearle: A footballer or an architect. I still haven’t mentally given up on the former. I’m not sure North Sydney United Over 35s 2nd team is quite the springboard I need to get scouted (at 44) though…

5. You work with some blue-chip global brands such as Coke, Nestle, Ford, plus some local gems such as Legacy, Rip Curl, and Honest Eggs. How important is it to have both?

Tearle: The balance is critical from a commercial, culture and creative perspective and something I’m always conscious of. Getting the right mixture from a scale of client size is important too from enterprise to start-ups and NFPs. Finding cultural connections in Australia or Aotearoa/NZ for global brands is a huge part of what we do, as is bringing world-class creativity to local clients. I’m really proud of the client roster we’ve built across all six offices.

6. As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Tearle: We love participating in our industry with AANA and ACA and always try to be a positive voice in its progress. Ali Tilling, our CSO drives us on this all the time.

But what I would change is Pitching, please let’s all fix pitching. As much as I enjoy the adrenaline of the chase, meeting new clients and solving new business problems, the process is fundamentally broken and as good as your conversion rate is, it is mostly an incredibly expensive and often heartbreaking process. We really need to fix it together for the good of agencies and clients alike.

7. Your agency’s work has won many awards, and the excellent Legacy work is nominated in the Cairns Croc’s Awards. How important are they to clients?

Tearle: I’m really happy with our showing at the Cairns Croc’s with a hand in 4 Gold, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze awards across 5 different clients in Legacy, Lion, Nestle, Kaibosh and Coca-Cola – thank you for the recognition!

The importance to clients obviously ranges depending on the client but I think any positive external recognition of the work is always well received – effectiveness awards would be the highest priority for most. The other thing is that it indicates that their agency consistently achieves an exceptional level of creativity. I’m proud to say we’ve been able to maintain this over an extended period by successfully instituting the Cannes Lions Advisory Creative Spectrum to iteratively improve our work. This has given us a common language internally and with clients to discuss, improve and celebrate our work day-by-day. Lastly, the relationship with my creative business partner, Paul Nagy is crucial – we trust and push each other constantly to improve our standards – average is never the benchmark.

8. The agency has a rich heritage of agencies such as George Patts, Y&R, JWT, how do you retain the best bits and look to the future for growth?

Tearle: It’s an honour to be the custodian of the latest incarnation of these wonderful brands actually. When I started here four years ago, I read George Patterson’s autobiography and the giant hundred-year-old brand book that still sits pride of place in our office – really to try and get my head round the heritage that I needed to make sure we stay true to in some way. I think what’s common to all of these brands is what will continue to bring us growth, which simply comes from the focus on an exceptional client experience and world-class creativity.

Additionally, the evolution of a simplified and really collaborative WPP fuels our growth greatly. Working closely with the incredible industry leaders Rose Herceg and Aimee Buchanan stands us in such good stead.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Tearle: How much I love leading this team. VML is such a smart, positive, optimistic and talented business all around the world and I think myself very lucky to be part of it.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

Tearle: Ha, probably not. They’re good as long as I’m happy.