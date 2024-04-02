Fairy Bread Subs & Vegemite Toothpaste: B&T Wraps The Best April Fool’s Day Gags Of 2024
It is the silliest day of the year, and while you either love it or hate it, the best and most creative jokes always come from brands.
From strange collaborations to sickening food combinations, brands across Australia didn’t hesitate for a second when the holiday fell on Easter Monday. Rising to the occasion, social media was alight with some of the greatest April Fool’s jokes we’ve seen in years!
B&T has wrapped some of our favourite April Fool’s gags for 2024 below!
Carl’s Jr. Australia
Carl’s grossed us all out with their latest “invention”, the Super Bacon Angus Burger, complete with a chocolate chip cookie bun for the sweet/salty fans amongst us.
Subway
Appealing to sweet tooths across the country, Subway launched its Fairy Bread Sub that “hundreds and thousands” of us didn’t know we needed. And if I can speak for the people of Australia – can this be real?
View this post on Instagram
Scenic World Blue Mountains
Scenic World Blue Mountains announced it was kicking off construction for its latest tourism venture, the Scenic Waterway, featuring a 3km waterslide through the landscapes of the Blue Mountains.
Animal Welfare League
Calling all animal lovers, the Animal Welfare League launched their national search for a Full Time Kitten Cuddler over six months after the role’s predecessor became unwell due to an overwhelming abundance of kitten cuddles.
Arnott’s
Arnott’s made us sick with the most disgusting combination of chicken and marshmallow as it announced its collaboration between Chicken Crimpies and the iconic sweet biscuit, the Wagon Wheel.
Transport For NSW
Transport for NSW answered a question we have all asked… how can I be as fashionable as the stylish NSW train seats? Well as no more, with this latest fashion line.
Bonds
Bonds announced “The Odd Sock” in another borderline genius invention to fight the lonely sock epidemic that haunts us all!
View this post on Instagram
Who Gives A Crap
The toilet paper brand that gives a crap launched a mission to take toilet paper where it has never been before… to Uranus.
View this post on Instagram
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme answered the love for their iconic original glaze, offering to glaze literally anything you would like…. even hot chips and a hamburger.
WA Police
Western Australian Police launched an iconic addition to its uniforms, Crocs, complete with flashing lights to enhance speed on foot chases.
Oreo
In heartbreaking news, Oreo announced the split of the iconic biscuit and cream duo, with the pair going their separate ways after 112 years.
View this post on Instagram
Vegemite
Love that bitter taste in your mouth after a piece of Vegemite on toast? Get it all day long with Vegemite toothpaste!
View this post on Instagram
HiSmile
We wish we could confirm that this is, in fact, an April Fool’s joke, but given the strange array of flavours HiSmile offers, we really can’t be sure.
View this post on Instagram
Dominos
It’s the collaboration no one asked for, and not a single person wants it, yet somehow, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched—the Domin-O’s Pizza Cereal!
View this post on Instagram
Aeroplane Jelly
In collaboration with two iconic brands, Aeroplane Jelly announced the latest addition to its product line: Keens curry-flavoured jelly.
View this post on Instagram
Jetstar
Solving an age-old battle, Jetstar launched its latest initiative, allowing passengers to reserve their armrests for just $2!
View this post on Instagram
Please login with linkedin to commentapril fools
Latest News
Government Talks To Canada About Meta Regulation
If Australia and Canada really want to get Meta's attention, they should run scam ads about Sam Kerr and Kochie selling crypto.
Deloitte Digital Launches Global Brand Platform For Ancient Oasis City Of AlUla
We always preferred the slightly more high-brow ancient Blur city, as it happens.
ALDI Set To Release Streetwear Collection – And It Isn’t An April Fool’s Joke
Looking for a gift to give an unloved relative in the coming weeks? Consider this oddball ALDI clothing range.
Industry Leaders Slam Singo’s Ben Roberts-Smith Apology Ad As ‘Racist’ & ‘An Awful Stain On Our Industry’
B&T would like to know how many shandies deep Singo was when he penned this love letter.
TV Ratings (01/04/2024): MAFS Dominates Easter Long Weekend As Couples Declare Final Vows
Running out long weekend-based office small talk? Consider MAFS continued ratings dominance one topic of conversation.
Sophie Lander Appointed MD At The General Store
Lander lands The General Store MD gig. Refused to confirm whether the agency will get more specific on its work.
Akcelo To Give Red Bull Creative Account Wings
With so much free caffeine flowing into Akcelo's office, we're expecting productivity to go through the roof.
Adobe Sneak Previews New Deep Fake Capability Prototype
We still refuse to get into the pool when the Kreepy Krauly is on, so you can only imagine how we feel about this.
The “Explosive” 2000-Page Affidavit Behind Network Ten’s Attempt To Reopen Lehrmann Defamation Case
We're sure this epic doc is an intriguing read, but we'd rather pull our eyes out than hear more about Lehrmann.
Champion Enlists Music Collective Picked Last To Relaunch The Puffer Jacket, Via PUSH
Champion confirmed that buying a puffer jacket won't necessarily make you as cool as the people in the pictures.
Fast 10: Wavemaker’s Peter Vogel On Pitching, Unwinding & Frustrating Bureaucracy
Voges the latest industry name to face Sparrow's quick but probing line of questioning.
Accenture Song & Publicis Top March’s New Business Rankings
Feeling glum after the long weekend? Check out this list of winners and make yourself feel even worse.
AMA Calls For Digital Black-Out On Junk Food Ads
Would a ban on junk food ads stop us ordering two Zinger boxes & six hot wings on the way from the pub? Absolutely not.
Singapore Tourism Board Launches Global Campaign To Position Singapore As “World’s Best MICE City”
To be clear, Singapore isn't announcing it has the world's best rodent problem in this new campaign.
Town Square Makes Big Moves Ahead Of Its 20th Anniversary
Town Square moves down the road in Melbourne. We're assured both offices remain far cooler than any in Sydney.
BMF Poaches Simone Takasaki From Google
After years of claiming that Androids are better, Takasaki said she was "relieved" to return to an iPhone.
Punters Handed Insights In New TABtouch Spot Via Clems
This campaign has come at the perfect time to justify our crippling gambling addiction to our family.
ACM & PlayHQ To Bolster Digital Sports Offering
Not included in this partnership is the crushing disappointment of seeing your team lose in real life.
Kinesso Australia Takes Out Top Global Honours At Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards
It's great news for the Kinesso team. Would be even better if we had any idea what these Awards entailed.
The Mars Agency Announces Latest Findings Of Retail Media Report Card
The Mars Agency has developed a scorecard that assesses the capabilities of leading platforms across key criteria required to optimally plan, execute, and measure effective retail media programs. The scorecard aims To help brands efficiently evaluate their spending options across retail media networks in Australia (and New Zealand). With spending on retail media advertising in […]
‘It’s The Lesser Of Two Evils’ – NRL Eyes US Betting Market As Aussie Regulators Circle
US betting firms will be delighted by the circa 50,000 Americans who could soon watch the NRL on their favourite app.
A-League In Deep Discussions With New Partner To Keep Games On TV After Production Company Enters Administration
The A-League's insatiable appetite for scoring own goals continues.
TV Ratings (27/03/2024): Jungle Members At War Over Concealed Lipstick
A heated argument between two jungle members did the numbers for Ten last night, with I’m A Celeb obtaining a total national reach of 1,282,000. Fans were delighted as Candice Warner and influencer Skye Wheatley got into it over a stick of lipstick, leading Warner to dub the Instagram star “selfish.” Wheatley, best known for […]
Is The Australian Music Industry In Trouble? Inquiry Launched Following Splendour Cancellation
Earlier this week, an inquiry was launched into the challenges and opportunities currently facing the Australian live music industry in the wake of multiple festival cancellations. On 25 March 2024, the Minister for the Arts, the Hon. Tony Burke MP, asked the Committee on Communications and the Arts to inquire into and report on the […]
Liana Dubois, Leandro Perez, Aimee Buchanan & More Gather For Inaugural Compadres Leadership Event
Didn't get the invite? Perhaps you're not as important as you thought.
Cathay Captures The Unforgettable Thrill Of Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, Via Publicis
Nobody does rugby like Hong Kong, apparently. Certainly nobody does it as badly as Australia.
Cocogun Nabs Christine Watts, Kirsty Reynolds & Shev Tan Bolstering Management & Creative Teams
Cocogun bolsters its team with new hires. Committed to purchasing a bigger sofa, too.
The Media Store’s Jacquie Alley & Sam Cousins Take The Plunge With Pro-Bono Work For Cure Cancer
B&T chats with The Media Store bosses about their great pro-bono work and sponsored swim.
Hawke’s Brewing Co. Taps Rocket Comms For PR Agency Following Competitive Pitch
We're expecting Rocket Comms productivity to crash in spectacular fashion following this win.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Patties Serves Up A Taste Of Home For Olympians & South Sydney Rabbitohs Recommit To Gambling Reform
While the Rabbitohs commits to gambling reform, B&T reckons the team should commit to a decent auto sponsor.
Google: “Inevitable” That Bad Actors Will Abuse Ads Platform As Advertiser Account Suspensions Double
Google maintains it's simply impossible for it to entirely stop bad people placing & paying for ads using its service.
Quantcast Expands APAC Sales Team With Appointment Of News Corp Account Manager
No pressure at all when you are appointed as a client success manager.
Publicis Sapient Tests Microsoft-Powered Gen AI Search Tool With Homes & Villas By Marriott Bonvoy
Given Gen AI's record for mangling stuff, B&T cannot see the problem with letting it decide your next holiday digs.
Volkswagen & DDB Group’s “Roo Badge” To Reduce Kangaroo Related Road Collisions
Watch out for RooBadge as Cannes Lions' most debated campaign this year.
Twilio Launches Unified Profiles & Agent Copilot Features To Boost Productivity & Engagement
Agent Copilot sounds like James Bond's less interesting cousin.
Reebok & Honda Among New Clients For onetwo agency
OneTwo finally lives up to its name with this double billing.