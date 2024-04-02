Fairy Bread Subs & Vegemite Toothpaste: B&T Wraps The Best April Fool’s Day Gags Of 2024

It is the silliest day of the year, and while you either love it or hate it, the best and most creative jokes always come from brands.

From strange collaborations to sickening food combinations, brands across Australia didn’t hesitate for a second when the holiday fell on Easter Monday. Rising to the occasion, social media was alight with some of the greatest April Fool’s jokes we’ve seen in years!

B&T has wrapped some of our favourite April Fool’s gags for 2024 below!

Carl’s Jr. Australia

Carl’s grossed us all out with their latest “invention”, the Super Bacon Angus Burger, complete with a chocolate chip cookie bun for the sweet/salty fans amongst us.

Subway

Appealing to sweet tooths across the country, Subway launched its Fairy Bread Sub that “hundreds and thousands” of us didn’t know we needed. And if I can speak for the people of Australia – can this be real?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subway Australia (@subway_australia)

Scenic World Blue Mountains

Scenic World Blue Mountains announced it was kicking off construction for its latest tourism venture, the Scenic Waterway, featuring a 3km waterslide through the landscapes of the Blue Mountains.

Animal Welfare League

Calling all animal lovers, the Animal Welfare League launched their national search for a Full Time Kitten Cuddler over six months after the role’s predecessor became unwell due to an overwhelming abundance of kitten cuddles.

Arnott’s

Arnott’s made us sick with the most disgusting combination of chicken and marshmallow as it announced its collaboration between Chicken Crimpies and the iconic sweet biscuit, the Wagon Wheel.

Transport For NSW

Transport for NSW answered a question we have all asked… how can I be as fashionable as the stylish NSW train seats? Well as no more, with this latest fashion line.

Bonds

Bonds announced “The Odd Sock” in another borderline genius invention to fight the lonely sock epidemic that haunts us all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

Who Gives A Crap

The toilet paper brand that gives a crap launched a mission to take toilet paper where it has never been before… to Uranus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Gives A Crap (@whogivesacraptp)

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme answered the love for their iconic original glaze, offering to glaze literally anything you would like…. even hot chips and a hamburger.

WA Police

Western Australian Police launched an iconic addition to its uniforms, Crocs, complete with flashing lights to enhance speed on foot chases.

Oreo

In heartbreaking news, Oreo announced the split of the iconic biscuit and cream duo, with the pair going their separate ways after 112 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OREO (@oreo)

Vegemite

Love that bitter taste in your mouth after a piece of Vegemite on toast? Get it all day long with Vegemite toothpaste!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hismile (@hismile)

HiSmile

We wish we could confirm that this is, in fact, an April Fool’s joke, but given the strange array of flavours HiSmile offers, we really can’t be sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hismile (@hismile)

Dominos

It’s the collaboration no one asked for, and not a single person wants it, yet somehow, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched—the Domin-O’s Pizza Cereal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domino’s Australia (@dominos_au)

Aeroplane Jelly

In collaboration with two iconic brands, Aeroplane Jelly announced the latest addition to its product line: Keens curry-flavoured jelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AeroplaneJelly (@i_like_aeroplane_jelly)

Jetstar

Solving an age-old battle, Jetstar launched its latest initiative, allowing passengers to reserve their armrests for just $2!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jetstar Australia (@jetstaraustralia)