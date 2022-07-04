Aussie F1 Racer Daniel Ricciardo Is The Face Of Latest Youfoodz Range

Popular ready-made meal brand, Youfoodz, is back with the much-anticipated expansion of their highly successful high-protein meal range, FUEL’D, fronted by Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Ricciardo, and this time – there’s snacks!

“I’m a huge fan of Youfoodz, so I’m genuinely excited to see them expanding their range of FUEL’D meals and launching a delicious collection of high-protein snacks,” said Ricciardo.

Youfoodz has dropped 13 tasty new menu items on youfoodz.com. The must-try line-up sees four regular meals added in delicious seasonal flavours and three new FUEL’D high-protein meals including a FUEL’D Honey Mustard Pork, FUEL’D Roast Chicken & Gravy and the limited edition FUEL’D BBQ Chicken & Cheesy Mac by Daniel Ricciardo.

Developed exclusively by Daniel Ricciardo and the Youfoodz team, this meal has been created taking inspiration from Daniel’s favourite flavours and is available for a limited time.

“I’ve been working closely with the Youfoodz team on developing my own FUEL’D meal for some time now, one that brings together my favourite flavours, so I’m stoked it’s ready to launch,” said Ricciardo.

“Inspired by two of my favourite things: pasta and smokey BBQ sauce, the new FUEL’D BBQ Chicken & Cheesy Mac is, for obvious reasons, my new favourite on the menu.

“Pasta is my favourite carb, I don’t shy away from things that taste good, and since I love American food and culture, I just had to have a Texas-inspired BBQ sauce in there. Delicious!” the racer said.

Additionally, as a first for the brand, a new range of FUEL’D high-protein snacks have been introduced. Perfect to fuel your body post-workout or when you’re on-the-go, the FUEL’D snacks range focuses on functional nutrition with six new products including high-protein bites, bars and cookies to satisfy cravings and keep you energised.

“As an athlete, I know how hard it is to find meals and snacks that are not only tasty, but also nutritious”, said Ricciardo.

“That’s what Youfoodz does so well. With FUEL’D, I know I’m getting a balanced meal or snack that tastes great and is packed with a generous amount of protein to keep my energy levels optimal.”

Health and wellness have become a powerful driver for consumers when making everyday choices, with 80% of global consumers looking for snacks to improve their physical and emotional health. Nine out of 10 Aussies eat snacks in an average week, and are seeking more products with functional benefits.

The move in expanding the FUEL’D range to include snacks from the ready-made meal giant is off the back of incredible success seen from the initial FUEL’D launch. Youfoodz has observed a growing demand from customers seeking a larger portion and high-protein, placing a strong focus on the functional aspect of meals beneficial for health.

The six new protein-enhanced snacks formulated under the Youfoodz FUEL’D range has been developed by blending the most popular flavours of Youfoodz’ current snack range – peanut, chocolate and caramel – and combining the power of natural whey protein, to help sustain energy levels, support muscle development and maximise recovery.

The grab-and-go cookies, bars and bites are available in delicious new flavours including the FUEL’D High Protein Cookie – Vanilla Berry Crunch, FUEL’D High Protein Bite – Chewy Caramel, FUEL’D High Protein Bar – Choc Peanut, and more.

Further launching is the new FUEL’D High-Performance Drinks range – in Tropical Hydration and Berry Blitz flavours. The beverages are specifically tailored to support active lifestyles, formulated with added amino acids and electrolytes to assist with body rehydration and with aid muscle recovery.