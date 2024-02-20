Eyeota & Vistar Media Partner To Bring Seamless Audience Targeting To Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns

Eyeota has announced its partnership with Vistar Media. The partnership will enable buyers using the Vistar DSP to leverage Eyeota audience data to plan and target their DOOH campaigns, expanding their reach and optimising their media spend.

By integrating Eyeota audience segments into the Vistar DSP, advertisers can now seamlessly improve campaign targeting across Vistar’s extensive network of outdoor digital inventory. This includes billboards, airport environments, bus stops, street furniture, and more, reaching audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout their daily routines.

“Our collaboration with Vistar Media is the beginning of a new chapter for marketers in APAC. By integrating Eyeota’s rich audience data into the Vistar DSP, advertisers gain unprecedented addressability for programmatic DOOH campaigns,” said Trent Lloyd (lead image), head of APAC at Eyeota.

“Brands can now easily streamline audience targeting efforts, delivering personalized messages aligned with specific demographics and behaviours. It’s truly a game changer for advertisers to make the most out of their DOOH ads and drive engagement with the right customers in today’s fast-changing world of outdoor digital advertising”.

Marketers already activating Eyeota audiences and working with Vistar Media can now streamline their audience-targeting efforts across the broader programmatic landscape. This partnership truly delivers an omnichannel digital marketing experience, allowing advertisers to maximize their DOOH investment and reach their target customers more efficiently.

Leveraging Eyeota’s rich audience data, covering 30+ verticals and seasonal events, within the Vistar DSP provides advertisers with valuable insights and actionable targeting options. Advertisers can align their DOOH campaigns with specific demographic, behavioural, ownership, employment or interest-based segments, delivering more personalized and relevant messages to the right audience at the right time.

“We are thrilled to partner with Eyeota to provide our clients with best-in-class audience data for their DOOH campaigns,” said Ben Baker, Vistar’s APAC managing director. “With Eyeota’s comprehensive audience targeting capabilities, advertisers can now optimize their programmatic DOOH campaigns, driving greater engagement and ensuring their messages resonate with their intended audiences”.

This partnership marks an important milestone in the evolution of programmatic DOOH advertising, allowing advertisers to activate Eyeota audience segments seamlessly within the Vistar DSP. As the industry continues to embrace audience targeting strategies, Eyeota and Vistar Media are at the forefront, enabling advertisers to capitalize on the power of data-driven insights and deliver more effective and impactful DOOH campaigns.




