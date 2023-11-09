Example Partners Launch Steamy Campaign With H2coco To Launch Sustainable Canned Water Brand Thirst Trap

Example Partners have teamed up with H2coco for the launch of their sustainable canned water brand, Thirst Trap.

With the majority of the nation’s billion-dollar bottled water industry being packaged in traditional plastic bottles, contradicting ongoing consumer demand toward more eco-friendly lifestyles, co-founders David Freeman (H2coco) and Andy El-Bayeh (Example) were inspired to create a product that offered Australians a more attractive and sustainable way to quench their thirst.

The result is a bold, progressive, eye-catching brand that isn’t afraid to push up against the status quo by unleashing a modern, premium, and purposeful brand and product to disrupt the Big Plastic and Big Sugar companies.

To celebrate its launch, Thirst Trap turned heads with a cheeky nod to its namesake, a social media movement calling on Aussies to share their own thirst traps for good, with every steamy snap shared raising funds for Ocean Crusaders, a Brisbane-based not-for-profit that coordinates specialist fleets to clean local waterways from waste before it reaches the ocean.

To kick off the campaign, Example engaged a host of unexpected talent including OG Red Wiggle Murray Cook, MAFS’ couple Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton, trans advocate Aysha Buffet, and ARIA-nominated R&B artist Chanel Loren to share their own thirst traps and encouraging people to follow suit.

This was also supported by a targeted influencer campaign and earned media push, alongside the development of bespoke content for Thirst Trap’s owned social channels.

Example and H2coco are already in talks for future collaborations with brands and non-profits that echo Thirst Trap’s ethos. A line expansion is also already on the horizon, slated for late 2024, including flavoured and sparkling options.

Beyond supporting the innovation behind the product, Example developed a full brand strategy, brand identity and brand design, with the intention to develop a water brand that is as cool and appealing as other lifestyle drinks, compared to most water brands that sit in a functional and earnest territory.

“At Example, we pride ourselves on pushing businesses and brands out of the world of marketing and into culture. We know a younger generation of Australians are thirsty for change, so we’re thrilled to be offering them a viable alternative with our first ever co-innovated product. 99% of the country’s bottled water industry remains entangled in plastic waste. We’re not afraid to do things differently, to be bold, to push boundaries,” said El-Bayeh.

“Thirst Trap is not a flash in the aluminium can; it’s a movement – a call to each Australian to re-evaluate their daily choices for the sake of our shared environment. We want Thirst Trap to be a lifestyle choice so we’re talking to those who not only want the best but also want their choices to mean something more,” said Freeman.

Leveraging its established manufacturing and production prowess, H2coco manages Thirst Trap’s bottling and distribution, sourcing 100% fresh mountain spring water from Kinglake, Victoria and already securing deals with Woolworths, Coles and Ampol petrol stations nationwide.