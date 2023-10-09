Envato Appoints Former Airtasker CMO Noelle Kim

Online community for author-contributed creative assets and tools, Envato has announced the appointment of Noelle Kim (pictured above) as CMO.

The role comes as Envato looks to elevate its mission to empower creatives worldwide through technology and innovation.

Noelle joins Envato as the company continues to increase its role as a creator ally to creators in line with a rapidly evolving industry. The growth of AI in creative fields and increasing levels of interest in creator rights as well as ethical and transparent asset attribution mean that now, more than ever, the industry needs an intelligent and essential creative companion.

“I’ve always been excited about the possibilities that technology unlocks and telling these stories in a simple way,” said Noelle Kim. “Envato is an incredible, values-based company that cares deeply about its users and contributors – the creative community. I’m interested to see what’s next for the industry, as it continues to be disrupted by AI, and excited about the solutions we’re working on to support and enable our creative community through this evolution.”

Noelle Kim brings experience from her roles as chief marketing officer and chief operating officer at Airtasker where she launched a rebrand and drove international growth strategy and execution. Preceding this, Noelle successfully served as the APAC head of marketing for Meta across the family of apps and previously, the Global Consumer Marketing Lead for Google Home.

Envato CEO Hichame Assi said “With Noelle’s extensive experience working with industry-leading tech companies, we’re confident she will play a pivotal role in elevating the Envato brand. Her expertise, innovative approach, and alignment with Envato values will help us connect with our community, grow our audience, and empower creatives to thrive. We’re excited to see Noelle’s impact at Envato as we continue to evolve and push the creative boundaries of our industry”.

As Envato continues to evolve, Noelle’s appointment is integral to driving company growth with a level of expertise set to elevate the Envato brand, reinforcing its commitment to growing its creative community and driving its vision to empower creatives worldwide.