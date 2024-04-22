Entries For Five Decades Of Advertising Graduates Awards Close On Monday

Entries for the QUT Business School’s Five Decades of Advertising awards close on Monday.

The competition celebrates 50 years of advertising being taught in Australian universities and will identify an outstanding advertising graduate who made a significant impact on the industry in each of those five decades.

QUT offered the first university program in 1974, followed by UTS 16 years later and a further seven universities in the following decade.

QUT said that the competition will help the industry understand how advertising education has changed over the years and how it has stayed the same. The awards will also provide insight into where that education has led advertising graduates in terms of their career and life choices and how they have made a degree of difference.

“For half a century, the Australian advertising industry has been influenced by the ingenuity and creativity of its graduates. It’s high time we honour and highlight the significant impact these advertising pioneers have had on our industry,” said Leigh Terry, project co-leader and CEO of IPG Mediabrands APAC.

Professor Gayle Kerr from QUT said, “We are proud of the achievements of our advertising graduates and celebrate the degree of difference they have made to the advertising industry and to the wider community. Here’s to the next 50 years!”.

To be eligible to enter, applicants must have studied an advertising major (not a minor) at an Australian university. Plus they must have worked in the advertising industry for at least five years.

The application requires applicants to list three career highlights and sum up (in no more than 100 words) how they have used their university degree to make a difference in the advertising industry and in society.

Applicants must choose which of the five decades they graduated in: 1974-83; 1984-93;1994-03; 2004-13; 2014-23.

Five entries from each decade will be shortlisted and the final winner from each decade will be decided mid-year by a judging panel of industry leaders and advertising academics. The five winners will each receive an award recognising their achievement. Winners will also be asked to share their stories, presenting a history of advertising education and transformation into the industry across five decades.

Entries close on Monday: https://qsurvey.qut.edu.au/jfe/form/SV_6W0parQyM1X5oY6