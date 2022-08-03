Entertainment And M&C Saatchi Sydney Team Up To Tap For Fun

Entertainment, formerly known as the Entertainment Book, have unveiled their relaunch in a campaign by the M&C Saatchi group.

Created by M&C Saatchi Sydney with the integrated media strategy planned and bought by Bohemia, the campaign sets up the new creative platform ‘Tap for Fun’, evolving the original Entertainment Book into a new Entertainment app and connecting users to the hottest offers across dining, shopping, travel and more.

Commenting on the new campaign, Rich Donovan, executive creative director M&C Saatchi, said: “Finding fun things to do can be surprisingly hard work, but not with the Entertainment app. We wanted work that dialed up that key consumer benefit and was entertainment by name and by nature.”

Previously promoted solely through fund-raising efforts, the new campaign and app also launches Entertainment’s first ever direct-to-consumer campaign.

Jake Falkinder, chief marketing officer, Entertainment said: “As household budgets continue to be stretched, we are delighted to offer Australians and New Zealanders opportunities to still enjoy the things they love whilst supporting local businesses in their community. We’re extremely proud to continue supporting our extensive fundraising community with 20 per cent of each membership purchase being donated to the fundraising cause of the customer’s choice.

“The digital component of Entertainment’s ‘Tap for fun’ campaign highlights our exciting new 3-month membership priced at just $29.99 – a great introduction to the thousands of unbeatable discounts available with an Entertainment Membership.”

The campaign launched on 2 August 2022 and will be testing new brand channels across BVOD, Youtube, Social and Search with an OOH test in SA and Perth.

CREDITS

ECDs: Avish Gordhan; Richard Donovan

Creative Team: Nicole Conway; Tim Batterham

Senior Strategist: Amy Grant

Group Head: Charlie Elliott

Senior Producer: Vanessa Fernandez

Design Director: James Jamias

Integrated Designer: Ian Hartigan

Media Agency: Bohemia

Head of Strategy: Max Broer

Connections Designer: Caitlin West

Business Director: Natasha Young

Media Manager: Abbey Tarlinton

Media Executive: Alana Mazza

Media Coordinator: Hana Purvis