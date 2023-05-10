Engaging.io Adds Four Clients And Appoints Miles Joyce As Non-Executive Chair Ahead Of International Expansion

Engaging.io has picked up a string of major new business wins including ASX listed adventure tourism business, Experience Co, and appointed experienced digital marketing entrepreneur and executive, Miles Joyce, as non-executive chair ahead of international expansion.

The Sydney-based CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner has secured four new clients and will manage the implementation of HubSpot and transition away from legacy CRM platforms such as Salesforce.

In addition to Experience Co – which operates adventure experiences across Australasia, including Reef Unlimited, Treetops Adventure and Skydive Australia – Engaging has been appointed by global business publisher Key Media and a leading Australian mortgage broker and accounting software company.

Following exponential growth, including doubling of revenue and headcount to more than 35 employees this financial year, Engaging has also appointed Miles Joyce as its first non-executive chair. Joyce is a highly respected leader in Australian advertising and marketing and across his more than 30 year career has been a pioneer in Australia’s digital media and advertising that saw him build and sell agencies such as NetX and The White Agency.

The agency’s recognition by HubSpot as a major integration partner will see Engaging expand to the US later this year, with a search underway to find its first local hire.

Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO, Engaging, said: “HubSpot’s all-in-one platform combining marketing, sales, and service tools, makes it easier for businesses to manage their customer relationships and drive growth. The partnership has been instrumental in Engaging’s success and we look forward to working closely with our new clients to help them succeed in an ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.

“There are exciting times ahead for Engaging. The team continues to grow as enterprise clients recognise the expertise and service delivery we offer. Our plans are on track to expand operations to the US and having someone with Miles’ pedigree and experience in building digital agencies will prove invaluable and we are delighted to welcome him to Engaging.”

Joyce added: “Marketers recognise that strong martech platforms are essential to drive customised and one to one communications with existing and potential customers. Engaging has built a strong partnership with HubSpot and together with its team of specialists to deliver this capability. I look forward to working with Michelle and the team as the agency continues to growth and expand into new markets.”

Engaging, which works with enterprise clients across health, finance, property, education and alcohol categories, is an award winning HubSpot partner for five years running. Recognised as HubSpot’s number one for advanced CRM implementation globally, it is an Elite partner and one of a handful of global partners to achieve advanced implementation certification and platform enablement and onboarding accreditations.