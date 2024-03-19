EMG/Gravity Media Names New Managing Director

The recently merged EMG and Gravity Media has appointed Scott Kinlyside as managing director of its Australian operations.

Kinlyside will oversee strategic leadership, and operational and financial management in Australia and is the latest senior hire following global CEO Shaun Gregory, CFO Warwick Lynch, chief transformation and M&A officer Stéphane Vermersch, chief commercial and strategy officer Sean Seamer and HR chief Wendy Stanborough.

Kinlyside has worked at Gravity Media and Chief Entertainment, a sports and entertainment production house it acquired, for 20 years. Earlier this year, EMG and Gravity Media merged, creating a global production house with 2,000 permanent staff in 12 countries.

“As the newly appointed managing director, my focus is on fostering a future of innovation, creativity, and growth with our talented team here in Australia and leveraging our newly-formed merged entity for success in this region,” he said.

Gregory added: “This marks a significant step forward in fortifying the company’s position as an industry leader and driving growth in the ever-evolving broadcasting, media, and production landscape. The new leadership team’s combined expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future and their collective skills, experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in steering EMG/Gravity Media through the exciting opportunities that are ahead”.

Gravity Media Australia has worked on a range of reality TV formats, including The Voice, Dancing with the Stars, Australian Idol, The Masked Singer, Australia’s Got Talent, Deal or No Deal, 1% Club and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here for Australia, UK and Germany.




