Embracing The Story At Cannes in Cairns: Wavemaker’s Rubi Hudson & Celia Stewart’s Journey Of Insights & Connection

Rubi Hudson and Celia Stewart, client associate director and strategy manager, respectively, at Wavemaker snagged themselves two tickets to Cannes in Cairns last month for being the runners up in the TikTok Young Lions competition. Here, they unpack their experience in Tropical North Queensland.

As our industry leaders embark on their 24-hour journey to the other side of the world and the red carpet is rolled out, we reminisce about our week in tropical Queensland. Despite its thicker humidity and shorter runway, it felt no less prestigious than Cannes.

This was our reality in the tropical north of Queensland, where we received some invaluable advice: “Be there for the story but don’t be the story.”

Turns out this guidance aligned perfectly with our journey, which all began with our Cannes Young Lions pitch—a storytelling-centric idea that earned us the runner-up position and a ticket to the famous Cannes in Cairns.

With storytelling as our focus, we prepared for a week in Cairns armed with a disposable camera, ready to capture every unforgettable moment. What unfolded was one of the most enriching experiences of our careers, and we left with three key takeaways: giving back, taking in, and dining out.

Giving Back

In our industry, we’re often surrounded by luxury and privilege. However, in Cairns, we were reminded of the importance of community and support through our interactions with Mission Australia.

Every morning, despite sometimes feeling the effects of the previous night’s festivities, we were welcomed by the warm smiles at the Mission Australia Café One Coffee Van.

This social enterprise not only provided our caffeine fix but also provided the opportunity for people with a history of rough sleeping and chronic homelessness to partake in vocational training and employment.

We had the pleasure of meeting Barbara Burton, the program manager, who shared the impactful work of Mission Australia in Northern Queensland. Additionally, we connected with Daniel McConochie, national sales director at Alliance, who visited the Mission Australia Douglas House.

This house provides short-term accommodation and support for those in urgent need, helping them acquire the skills necessary for independence—from managing bills to cooking.

Dan’s experience was eye-opening, highlighting the dedication and compassion of the staff, particularly Barbara, whom he described as “one of the kindest, caring, and most generous people I’ve ever met.”

While networking with industry peers was vital, learning about the partnership between Cannes in Cairns and Mission Australia was equally significant. It underscored how our industry can contribute to bettering lives and making a tangible impact on the community.

Taking In

Every story is crafted through experiences and learnings, and our time in Cairns was no different. We were privileged to hear from top marketers, researchers, and creators who enriched our understanding with their insights.

Throughout the seminars, a range of ideas and opinions were sometimes contradictory, but the theme of authenticity was weaved throughout, whether it be through creativity in storytelling, brand perception and the use of AI technology.

Three topics resonated deeply: authenticity in storytelling, navigating the ethical landscape of AI and reinforcing brand perception.

Authenticity in Storytelling

Genuine connection was a recurring theme. Gina Chick, winner of SBS’s “Alone” season one, emphasised the power of intimacy and authenticity in creating meaningful screen connections. Her focus on underrepresented groups, like postmenopausal women, highlighted the necessity of trust and creative freedom in storytelling. This was echoed by Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, whose KIC empire thrives on a deep, personal connection with their audience, by trying to make their listeners “feel like they are sitting in a café with them, listening to funny, relatable stories.”

Laura’s candid podcast on her ambivalence about motherhood led to a significant increase in listeners, proving the strength of raw, honest storytelling.

Michael Apte, chief marketing officer, Guide Dogs NSW, an advocate for inclusive narratives, emphasised that with one in five people living with a disability, authentic representation is crucial. “Moving beyond tokenism to normalise diverse experiences in the everyday narrative”… “as disability is secondary to that person.” To ensure that storytelling becomes a vehicle for inclusiveness.

Navigating the Ethical Landscape of AI

The conversation on AI was a blend of optimism and caution. Taryn Brumfitt, Australian of the Year 2023, raised concerns about the mental health impacts of social media, urging for better AI algorithms that foster well-being rather than anxiety.

The parallel between the future of social media and the tobacco industry was eye-opening, highlighting the need for responsible AI development.

Dee Madigan, award-winning creative director, discussed the ethical juxtaposition in advertising, balancing AI’s intriguing capabilities with the dangers of inherent biases, highlighting the ethical considerations of using AI in ways that might distort reality or perpetuate unrealistic standards.

Meanwhile, storied marketer Fernando Machado, showcased AI’s potential for innovation through examples such as NotCo’s rapid development of plant-based alternative recipes. What would traditionally take approximately 14.2 billion days to trial the best recipe (an impossible timeline) was condensed into just four days thanks to the AI’s computational power and efficiency, demonstrating AI’s capability to drive ethical and sustainable practices effectively.

Reinforcing Brand Perception

Understanding and evolving brand perception was another pivotal topic. Machado emphasised focusing on unchanging fundamentals, highlighting the importance of knowing your brand and how people perceive it. He illustrated how leveraging and enduring brand elements, like Burger King’s iconic Whopper hand signal, can strengthen identity and appeal. Similarly, Tooheys’ revival of its classic jingle aim was to bridge generations by connecting its old-generation audience and attracting the new, showcasing how revisiting and modernising previous well-loved brand assets can appeal to a broader audience, proving the power of nostalgia and modern relevance.

Kirsten Hasler, Ikea Australia’s marketing chief, highlighted the importance of direct consumer interaction, through home visits, which revealed gaps in regional awareness of Ikea’s online options. Addressing these insights through targeted promotions demonstrated how brands could bridge understanding and foster deeper and broader connections with their audience.

Dining Out

Beyond the learning, our week in Cairns was filled with luxury dining experiences. One standout was our lunch at Prawn Stars, a floating seafood only restaurant in the Cairns Harbour.

With friends from Teads Australia, we enjoyed an incredible seafood feast—prawns, sashimi, oysters, Moreton Bay bugs, and lobster. While the food was a highlight, it was the shared stories and conversations that made these moments unforgettable.

In an industry where connection is key, dining in such an idyllic setting allowed for genuine, enriching interactions. These experiences embodied the authenticity we’d been exploring throughout the week, making every meal a cherished memory.

Reflecting on Our Journey

The advice we received—“Be there for the story, but don’t be the story”—resonated deeply as we navigated our time in Cairns. Yet, as we reflect, we realise that as young industry leaders, we are inherently part of the story.

Our experiences, learnings, and shared passions shape the narratives we contribute to our field.

To the incredible leaders, keynote speakers, baristas, and all the staff involved in Cannes in Cairns, we extend our gratitude.

This week has not only enriched our careers. It might have been a shorter carpet but the connections ran deep as the power of storytelling and community came together.