Elyse Foley Returns To PHD As head Of Planning & Effectiveness, As Alex Williams Departs

PHD Australia has appointed Elyse Foley (lead image) as head of planning and effectiveness – Sydney.

With more than a decade of client leadership experience and a strong planning background, Foley returns to PHD from Initiative where she had been a group business director and head of employee experience.

Prior to her move, she had been with PHD for more than five years. Foley has worked across a range of clients including PepsiCo, AfterPay, Unilever, IAG and Goodman Fielder.

Her role will see her responsible for nurturing PHD’s planning community, by linking strategic thinking and media planning, using its proprietary platform OMNI, which powers the agency’s best in class tools to drive channel planning that creates real results for clients.

Foley will replace Alex Williams, who exits the role for a new opportunity.

On the appointment, PHD Sydney MD, Pia Coyle said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Elyse back, her experience with the agency makes her a perfect fit for the role. PHD is a planning and strategy led agency, our heritage in this space is second to none. The appointment of Elyse marks a renewed focus on what makes us the market-leading planning agency. I’d also like to thank Alex for his contribution to the planning product and wider agency during his time with PHD.”