electriclime° Bring Award-Winning Filmmaker Adinah Dancyger On To Director Roster
    electriclime° have added award-winning filmmaker Adinah Dancyger to their director roster.

    The New York-based director will be represented exclusively through the MENA and APAC regions.

    With a background in documentation, photography and creative writing, Dancyger has created an impressive portfolio in the commercial and short film space.

    Her clients include Vespa, Gucci, Adidas, Nike and many others, while her narrative work has had recognition at Sundance, NYFF and Berlin.

    Dancyger’s most recent short film, MOVING, went on to win the Narrative Grand Jury award at Slamdance, and she becomes another exciting director in electriclime°’s roster.

    Dancyger said: “Working with electriclime° is an amazing opportunity to expand my horizons physically and creatively.

    “It’s a dream to travel as a director and work in new environments, learn from them and have these new places inform my work.

    “I think it can only make one a better director to constantly have new experiences and dive in with curiosity.

    “I take inspiration from real life, memories, travelling, and a lot of walking. I often find myself living nomadically, which brings solitude, introspection and a lot of daydreaming. 

    “I find my mind really illuminates on trains and places that are foreign to me and I love collaborating with other creative minds and building temporary universes. 

    “I’m really interested in dance and movement and know that the potential for incorporating this into ideas for commercials offers so many possibilities. 

    “I love the idea of working in vast beautiful landscapes, to showcase more nature and to play around with surreal imagery and tones.”

     

