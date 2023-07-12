Edge Promotes Nicole Gardner To MD, As David Stretch Steps Back At The Indie Agency

Independent creative agency, Edge has promoted general manager, Nicole Gardner (lead image) to managing director, with current MD, David Stretch moving to a role as non-executive director, responsible for strategic partnerships.

Stretch said of the changes, “I’m delighted to see Nicole step into the Managing Director role. Nicole is hugely talented and the perfect person to lead the agency. As GM, Nic has been instrumental in building strong relationships with our clients and is highly regarded by them and everyone at Edge and the wider industry.”

“Nic has enormous experience and a real passion for driving excellence whilst being a great mentor and inspiring the team.”

Gardner said: “It’s a privilege to take on leadership of Edge. I’m excited by the opportunity to continue to nurture the team, grow the business and work closely with our clients to deliver hard working creative solutions.”

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Lisa Blackshaw, joining the agency as media director. Blackshaw was previously media director at Noisy Beast.

Stretch, along with assisting the strategic direction of the agency, remains a board director and working in an advisory role for several tech and start-up businesses.