Dubbo Has A New Way To Wake Up: Jodi & Matho For Breakfast On Triple M

Triple M today announced a new Breakfast show for Dubbo’s 93.5 Triple M, Jodi & Matho for Breakfast from Friday, 1 September.

Dubbo born and bred; Jodi Howard joins Chris ‘Matho’ Mathison who has been on the airwaves in Dubbo since October 2022. To break into radio, Howard spent her university holidays at SCA’s Dubbo radio station assisting in promotions and on the Breakfast show. Catching the radio bug, she co-hosted a weekly Nights show on local station, CSU Radio, alongside Triple M Goulburn Valley Breakfast host, Josh Arthur.

“I can’t wait to start on Triple M, it is such a privilege to work in a town where I grew up and where I can give back to a place that has given so much to me. I’m excited to join the Breakfast show and working alongside Matho will make the early mornings easer!” Howard said.

Co-host Matho, said: “The anticipation for starting this new show is sky high! Working with Jodi is going to be so much fun; she is genuinely funny and always remembers to laugh at my jokes. Dubbo is going to love her!”

SCA regional content director, Wagga Wagga, Duncan Potts, said: “I am really looking forward to Dubbo’s new way to wake up when Jodi and Matho hit the air for the first time on Friday. Together, they have a special connection and I know the Central West are going to love starting their day with them. “Jodi and Matho are passionate about their home, and they’ll bring that ‘everything Dubbo’ attitude to the show each morning.” Catch Jodi & Matho for Breakfast from Friday, 1 September on Dubbo’s 93.5 Triple M 6-9am weekdays and on LiSTNR.

