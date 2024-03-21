Drug Drivers Get Reality Hit From Black Sheep

Black Sheep Advertising’s latest campaign for SAPOL aims to confront drug drivers with the potential consequences of their behaviour and to pre-load paranoia of getting caught by police.

Between 2018 and 2022, 66 lives were lost, and 540 serious injuries on South Australian roads were the direct result of a vehicle being operated by someone who tested positive for drugs.

Clearly, Drug Driving is a key contributor to road trauma on South Australian roads.

“Research shows there is a stark difference between reality and the misconceptions of a drug driver. Methamphetamine users hold the idea that they are vigilant and highly reactive, while those using cannabis tend to think they are driving more cautiously,” says Tom Ootes, Director of Client Services at Black Sheep Advertising.

“Both perceptions are wrong.”

“Cannabis users don’t enjoy driving when stoned. They know it affects depth perception, reaction time and judgement. While meth makes drivers aggressive, over-confident and dangerously drowsy as the high wears off,” said Andrew Millar, Black Sheep Agency principal.

Black Sheep‘s campaign is designed to break down irrational thinking that there is no consequence – both legally and morally – to drug driving, and the ads reflect the paranoia drug users experience when attempting to drive. The campaign portrays a confronting yet realistic look at the effects and ramifications of drug users’ choices and delivers a strong key message – that reality hits hard when you drive on drugs.

“This is not a message for all road users. We want drug drivers to see themselves here, reflect on their experience and pre-load a sense of paranoia in them before they get behind the wheel,” said Millar.

This is Black Sheep’s fourth campaign for SAPOL, which includes the Effie Award-nominated anti-drink-driving campaign “Selfish Prick.”

Officially launched on the 7th of March 2024, the campaign will roll out across TV, digital, radio, outdoor and social.