DP World Unveils Hero Film In Conjunction With Its McLaren F1 Team Sponsorship

Ahead of the much-anticipated Singapore Grand Prix race weekend, DP World and McLaren Racing have launched a new hero film spotlighting their strategic partnership with a joint commitment to delivering smart logistics at every turn.

As an official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, DP World’s smart logistics solutions bring clarity and simplicity to efficiently bridge McLaren’s global and complex supplier network, to support the ongoing development process and on-track performance gains.

DP World’s partnership with McLaren is testament to its strengths in automotive logistics, as the company supports automakers in managing their supply chains with customised end-to-end logistics solutions. With the partnership, DP World also extends its reach to new audiences, communities and customers who would benefit from their smart logistics capabilities.