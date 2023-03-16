Dove Slams The Academy For Awarding An Oscar To A Fat-Suit
Dove expressed outrage that Brendan Fraser, who wears a fat-suit in the movie ” The Whale”, was awarded an Oscar.
The soap company replied to a tweet by overweight user @KBHeylen that indicated disenchantment that “The Whale” won an Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
“So disappointing that The Whale won the Oscar for the best hair and makeup.”
They added: “Fat suits are harmful – they are not your opportunity to win awards. Our identity is not your costume. Cast fat actors to play fat characters.”
Dove agreed with the user: “Stop giving fat suits awards. We want better representation in Hollywood.”
Stop giving fat suits awards ‼️ We want better representation in Hollywood. #LetsChangeBeauty
— Dove (@Dove) March 13, 2023
While Dove only recently joined the conversation, The Whale has been receiving backlash for months. One social media user commented : “The Oscar for best makeup going to the construction of a fat suit on ‘The Whale” is blatantly disrespectful. And to blast this specific image of a fake fat body on display behind the award is inconceivable.”
Another user tweeted: “I don’t appreciate that the makeup team who created a fat suit just won an Oscar and that is because we need to have better stories with fat actors and not thinner actors in fat suits.”
This role saw the re-emergence of Fraser, who had been blacklisted from Hollywood for speaking out about the sexual assault he suffered at the hands of Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Philip Berk.
In his interview with Variety, Fraser commented on why he took on the fat-suit:
“It’s important to say this, because there are those who live with this disease,” he said.
“I felt empowered to be their voice and to be as honest as I could and as authentic as I could in the portrayal. Look, my weight has been all over the map.”
“I put on weight to play this role, and it wasn’t enough — so the body had to go on top of that, and the two worked together.”
On the other end of the spectrum, many users supported Fraser and were unimpressed by Dove. Twitter was quick to react, slamming the corporation for jumping on the woke bandwagon.
A twitter user commented: “So you want people to win because of their identity and not their acting ability. Got it.”
So you want people to win because of their identity and not their acting ability. Got it.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2023
Another user tweeted: “Thank you, soap company, for supporting the morbidly obese and helping them to embrace their poor health and celebrate early death. That’s quite a marketing strategy.”
Thank you, soap company, for supporting the morbidly obese and helping them to embrace their poor health and celebrate early death. That’s quite a marketing strategy.
— Alaskan Tequila (@LTequila4) March 15, 2023
Film critic, ‘The Critical Drinker’ said: ‘Maybe because being 600lb is massively dangerous, and film studios would rather use prosthetics and makeup than an actor who might not even survive the film?’
Alrighty. I’m back to buying my face soap at the local hippy place. They charge more but it’s worth it to not support unhealthy lifestyle promoters.
— Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) March 15, 2023
Someone who felt strongly about the issue commented: “Agreed. If an actor is portraying Abraham Lincoln, the actor MUST BE ABRAHAM LINCOLN!”
A user even called for Jeremy Boreing, CEO of The Daily Wire, defender of the ostracised right-wing and creator of anti-woke products to create Jeremy’s soap.
I can’t wait for Jeremy’s Soap to come out!”
But while Dove has got it wrong in the past, (who can forget the ad below) its stance remains on brand with its messaging.
Dove states: “We believe beauty should be a source of confidence, and not anxiety. That’s why we are here to help women everywhere develop a positive relationship with the way they look, helping them raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential.”
The conversation around “body positivity” and “fat acceptance” has recently been condemned and misunderstood by critics who think the terms encourage obesity.
But it’s more nuanced than that. The body positive movement encourages people to have a positive relationship with their body, and this healthy relationship can exist simultaneously with an acceptance that being overweight contributes to numerous health concerns.
Because hating your body isn’t going to help you lose weight and be healthy anyway. Research shows that weight stigma leads to weight gain and less healthy behaviours.
The Office on Women’s Health also supports this view, stating: “A healthy body image means you feel comfortable in your body and you feel good about the way you look. This includes what you think and feel about your appearance and how you judge your own self-worth. A negative body image can put you at higher risk of certain mental health conditions, such as eating disorders and depression.”
Therefore it’s clear that Dove’s exasperation isn’t a promotion of obesity, but a call for representation and a plea to stop the fat-shaming.
Feature image source: Youtube/@Felipe’s scenes
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Want To Name Our Cannes in Cairns Boat?
B&T wanted to headline this "Just sit right back & you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip", but we chickened out.
Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]
Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]
Network 10 Slams Morgan Stanley For “Misleading And Irresponsible” Report On Ad Market
10 are said to be livid over a recent ad market report. Has declared "we have a Rove & we're not afraid to use him!"
Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile Acquired By T-Mobile, “Reckless” Comms Strategy To Continue
Ryan Reynolds - women want to shag him, men want to be him. Although we're quite certain some men want to shag him too.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Contestants Morph Into One
Remember when Charlie Bucket wins the golden ticket and races home to regale Grandpa Joe? That's B&T staff and MAFS.
Apple Releases Calming “Quiet The Noise” Spot Spruiking Airpods Noise Cancelling
Moaning bosses, bitchy partners, Peter Overton, Eurovision, even! Couldn't we all do with some more noise cancellation?
Rethink Ink: Stan’s Triumphant “Yellowstone” Takeover
It's the latest in B&T's Rethink Ink series. It's top news for ink, exciting news for printers, terrible news for trees.
TikTok Leadership Considering Divesting From Chinese Parent Company
If it weren't for Chinese operatives spying on us via our TikTok account, B&T would be leading a very dull life indeed.
News Corp Releases First Look At “Get A Read On | Today” Brand Platform Via Today The Brave
News Corp says we're more than just NRL, imminent Chinese invasion & rogue western Sydney bikie gangs in new campaign.
Karl Stefanovic: “I’m A Big Believer In Resilience. I’ve Been Pummelled By Sunrise For 20 years”
Karl has cathartic moment hosting Destination Australia conference! May also score some quiet time in Sneesby's office.
“Mother’s Day Cards For Misogynists!” Thankfully, These Brutal Greetings Hide An Important Message
See Mother's Day as a free roast at your parents' followed by an arvo of footy on the couch? Be less of a prick here.
Nine’s SMH Demands On-Air Apology From ABC Following Criticism Of Its China Reporting
Two of our most venerable media organisations are quarrelling. But, alas, no Packer-Gyngell old fashioned fisticuffs.
Radio Ratings: KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB From Top Spot In Historic Victory
The radio ratings are an insight into the nation's very psyche - those who love Taylor Swift & those who hate migrants.
Candice Warner Joins Fox Sports’ Show ‘The Back Page’
David planning entire winter on couch as cost of living pressures sees wife Candice sent back to the salt mines.
Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]
ADMA Calls For More Industry Discussion Around Government’s Proposed Privacy Act Review Report
ADMA wants more discussion around the government's Privacy Act Review report. Would also take poetry and a cappella.
Beyond Blue Adds Cummins&Partners To Roster
Beyond Blue do some truly exceptional work & if B&T had any stolen, illegal fireworks we'd set them off in their honour.
Indie Agency Intentional Wins Sydney Fashion Brand Venroy’s Digital & OOH
Intentional office getting "lit", "trill" and possibly even a bit "fleek" after landing youth fashion brand, Venroy.
Aussie Actor Dacre Montgomery Stars For POLITIX In New Work Via Fabric
Debate in the B&T office over the pronunciation of Dacre Montgomery. Some saying "Mont-gomery" others "Montague-omery".
News Corp To Showcase Digital Innovation At Upcoming D_Coded Events
B&T will be reporting live from News' D_Coded event on Monday. And by "reporting", we mean boozing & scoffing arancinis.
Jayne Brady Promoted To GM Of M&C Saatchi Melbourne
Jayne Brady promoted to GM of M&C Saatchi Melbourne. Confirms absolutely no sibling rivalry with Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.
Indie Agency Edge Sinks Its Teeth Into Latest Work For Bupa Dental
Let's be honest for a moment, a trip to the dentist doesn't immediately scream humour in anyway. So it's hats off here.
The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]
New Categories & Changes Announced For 2023 Effies
Changes announced to this year's Effies. Sadly, no "best use of a man bun while eating gluten-free sourdough" category.
Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]
Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]
Redhill Appoints Diana Pong As Aussie MD
Global comms agency Redhill names Diana Pong as Aussie MD. Promises to bring some serious Diana to the role.
Network 10 Welcomes F1 World Champion Damon Hill To F1 Broadcast Team
Think making Test match cricket remotely interesting is difficult? Try commentating on Formula One racing.
Aussie Queen Molly Poppinz To Host B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Night
Highlights of B&T's 30 Under 30 Awards night keep on rolling in! Strangely, no sign of carpark donut comp or apple bob.
WSJ Columnist Blames Silicon Valley Bank Collapse On “45% Women” Board With “1 Black” & “1 LGBTQ+”
Admittedly, this story is a tad on the unsavoury side. B&T suggests you eat Shapes while reading it to balance it out.
Seven Names Sponsors For 2023 AFL Season
AFL season all set to be the biggest and best ever! But only if Eddie shuts the fuck up for a change.
Man Sues Chicken Restaurant Alleging Boneless Wings Adverts Actually Promote Nuggets
Often tell Macca's staff "I'll see you in court" when handed a burger? Decide if you need a lawyer or psychiatrist here.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins Night With Reunion
Judging by this headline, MAFS seems to have once again won Tuesday night. B&T also considered "water proven to be wet".
LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]
The Brain Drink Catches The Bus In New OOH Campaign
Ārepa is launching their Australian advertising and experiential campaign in Sydney and Melbourne, just in time for Brain Awareness Week