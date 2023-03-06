Confectionary Brand Unveils Trans Woman For IWD Campaign; Oddball Right-Wingers Go Freakin’ Nuts

Hershey’s launched it’s HER for SHE campaign for international women’s day featuring trans woman Fae Johnstone and the internet brought out it’s blow torches and pointy hoods.

People were so disturbed by the campaign that they took to twitter to do what people do on twitter, engage in constructive conversation.

The Federalist, editor-in-chief, Mollie Hemingway, tweeted: “So @Hersheys is featuring a male in costume as a woman for its international women’s day ad campaign.”

Conservative commentator, John Cardillo, tweeted: “This to me is the biggest problem. Women remain silent as they’re reduced to a costume theme.”

The Federalist, co-founder and CEO, Sean Davis, wrote: “Hershey’s is ‘honoring’ women by featuring delusional, disfigured men on its candy bars. Feel empowered yet, ladies?

The Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing took it one step further. Two days after Hershey’s launched it’s International Women’s Day campaign, Boreing launched his own chocolate brand to appeal to the now alienated Hershey’s consumers.

“Fine, I’ll do it. Introducing Jeremy’s Chocolate. Yes, it’s real. We have two kinds: HeHim and SheHer. One of them has nuts. If you need me to tell you which one, keep buying Hersheys.”

“Stop giving your money to woke chocolate companies that hate you. Give it to me instead.” tweeted Boreing.

The Daily Wire, managing editor, Greg Wilson, wrote:

“Hershey’s chose the first day of Women’s History Month to insult all women and rational men by introducing a gender dysphoric man who claims to be female as one of the faces of its commemorative “SHE” bar.

“It was too much for The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing, who has built a reputation for taking on woke companies and offering alternatives to their insulted customers.

“Already a razor magnate and a soon-to-be producer of wholesome children’s content, Boreing is now a chocolatier, after a deluge of Twitter users appealed to him to offer another choice.”

Within the first twelve hours of it’s launch Jeremy’s chocolate sold one hundred thousand bars, and this number tripled to three hundred thousand bars after thirty six hours.

If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about, here’s the controversial campaign that had #BoycottHersheys trending in the No. 1 spot in the United States:

This is exactly the type of spectacle that makes me grateful we live in Australia.

“The reaction to my inclusion as a trans woman in Hershey’s Canada’s IWD campaign shows just how far we still have to go in the fight for feminist liberation and trans rights”

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m not shutting up. I will always stand up for women and girls, cis and trans.” tweeted Johnstone.

Feature image source: Youtube/@HERSHEY’S Canada