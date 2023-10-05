Doritos Launches Super Limited-Edition Coriander Flavour

To launch the new super limited-edition Doritos Coriander, and drive conversation around the flavours’ controversial nature, Doritos has launched tongue-in-cheek digital out of home placements in shopping centres across the country – with a unique and soapy choice in art direction.

Located in various Westfield centres, the iconic Queen Victoria Building and more, the ads include slogans from “A soap tasting chip? Not a fablë” to “Boldly fragrant & indulgently soapy chips? Delush”, with Doritos taking over digital OOH placements within close proximity to distinctively scented stores to showcase its new – tasty to some, soapy to others – product offering.

Launched via Vayner Media, Mango Communications and TRIO Media, the new flavour is sparking debate around coriander’s soap-like taste – combining Australia’s favourite chips with one of the most controversial ingredients of all time.

PepsiCo’s Chief Marketing Officer ANZ, Vandita Pandey commented: “Some people love coriander, others hate it. It’s Australia’s most polarising flavour, with many avoiding it entirely due to its soap-like taste – so we thought we’d put taste buds to the ultimate test by combining it with Doritos’ iconic tasty corn chips.

For the coriander haters, we wanted to boldly launch the product in a unique way – emphasising the soapy qualities of our new chip. We know some Doritos fans will love it and others will hate it. Does coriander actually taste like soap? Let’s see what the nation’s chip-lovers have to say”.

Doritos Coriander is super limited edition and not available for purchase. A limited number of packs will be exclusively available via a giveaway hosted on Doritos Instagram page. To participate and have your say on this debate, head over to @doritos_aus and share why you love or hate coriander.