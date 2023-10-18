Donut King Partners With HARIBO For SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Donuts
Iconic Australian brand Donut King has partnered with international market leader HARIBO to launch a new and limited edition range of donuts just in time for Halloween*.
The “spooktacular” Halloween range is a creepy sweet and sour flavour combination with each donut topped with HARIBO’s popular Sour S’ghetti or Vulcano Fizz lollies.
Donut King marketing manager Raquel Hine said the limited edition Donut King x HARIBO range speaks to a Halloween flavour profile and follows the brand’s successful partnerships with LIVIN, Bondi Sands and Twisties. “Halloween is synonymous with confectionary and sweet treats, so we’re excited to partner with HARIBO to create the ultimate Halloween treat,” she said.
A spokesperson for HARIBO said the partnership with Donut King is the very first of its kind for the brand in the Australian market. “Partnering with Donut King is an exciting opportunity for HARIBO to lean into the spooky spirit of Halloween and see two of our most popular lollies transformed for the occasion,” they said.
The spooktacular new, limited edition donuts are:
- HARIBO Spookberry Sour S’ghetti Ring
- HARIBO S’lime Sour S’ghetti Ring
- Spookberry & Custard Spider Ball w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz
- S’lime & Custard Spider Ball w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz
- Spookberry Spider Ring w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz
- S’lime Spider Ring w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz
The Donut King x HARIBO donuts are available in all Donut King stores around Australia from Monday October 9th for three weeks only and can be purchased individually, or in 4, 6 or 12 packs.
