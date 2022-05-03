“Don’t Fear The Finger!” Prostate Exams Get A Quirky Musical Makeover

Prostate cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in Australia with some 3500 Aussie blokes succumbing to the preventable cancer each year.

The risk of prostate cancer significantly increases with men over 50, however, a simple check-up at the doctor and the famed “rubber glove” could significantly prevent fatalities.

Ahead of World Day of Prostate Cancer on June the 11th comes a clever new campaign urging men not to “fear the finger” and get a rectal check-up from their GPs.

The colourful work comes from Argentinian agency Grey Argentina on behalf of the Argentine League for the Fight Against Cancers and will appear across TV, radio and print.

Alejandro Devoto and Hernán Kritzer, CCOs of Grey Argentina, commented on the spot: “For years, for many men the rectal examination continues to be a taboo subject surrounded by fears. We sincerely felt that it was possible to address this issue from a different angle, and instead of talking about the risks or consequences of avoiding the check-up, we preferred a closer, funnier approach that took the dramatism away. That is why we chose the Finger Puppets as messengers; those friendly characters that must live the whole time with a finger back there.”

Sing along to the fun below: