Domain Appoints Ex-SafetyCulture Marketing Boss Aisling Finch As CMO

The newly Nine-free Domain Group has appointed former SafetyCulture global marketing boss Aisling Finch as its vice president marketing and chief marketing officer.

Domain said in a statement that Finch is “expected” to commence her new role upon implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement at the end of August, which will see Domain become a subsidiary of CoStar Group.

In this new role, she’ll lead Domain’s integrated marketing strategy, brand and consumer experience across domain.com.au, commercialrealestate.com.au, and allhomes.com.au.

“Aisling is an exceptional marketing leader with the rare ability to drive both brand transformation and commercial impact. Her global perspective, digital expertise and deep understanding of Australian consumers make her uniquely positioned to lead Domain into its next era—one defined by ambition, innovation and market leadership,” said incoming Domain president Jason Pellegrino.