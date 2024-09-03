Disinfluencer Launches With Crowdfunded Billboard, Offering Businesses & Brands Path To Inclusion

Disinfluencer, a certified social enterprise dedicated to advancing disability inclusion, has made its debut with the launch of its first billboard, which was successfully crowdfunded during July – Disability Pride Month. Located on the Princes Highway, St Peters, Sydney, in one of oOh!media’s super sites, this billboard is more than just a marketing effort; it is time for disability to shine.

Disinfluencer is set to disrupt how marketing approaches diversity and inclusion. Through its innovative offerings, Disinfluencer provides an inclusive stock library as well as a tailored 3-part e-learning module for marketing teams to understand disability, and digital accessibility and empower them to market their accessibility. Disinfluencer also manages a few influencers and offers a talent management service.

​​​”Our billboard is a bold statement of our mission to take disability mainstream,” said Simone Eyles, founder of Disinfluencer. “Businesses and brands know why they need to be inclusive. In fact, they want to be inclusive, however are not sure how to implement it. That is where Disinfluencer can help. With our support, brands can authentically engage with a wider audience and lead the charge toward a more inclusive world”.

The billboard makes a statement with the headline “I would buy from him,” as well as showcasing talent within the disability community. It serves as a stark reminder that people with disabilities are not only capable but are eager to be showcased as the face of brands and services. Yet, the opportunities for such work are scarce.

As a social enterprise, Disinfluencer offers services that connect businesses with this untapped talent pool, providing upskilling and meaningful paid work for people with disabilities who dream of working in the industry.

With 5.5 million Australians living with a disability, this isn’t a niche market—it’s a substantial segment of our population that businesses cannot afford to overlook. People with disabilities don’t exist in silos; they are integral members of families, communities, and the broader society. They have purchasing power, brand loyalty, and a strong desire to see themselves represented in the marketplace.

“Marketing isn’t just about selling products; it’s about building relationships. And that means recognising the diverse needs and perspectives of all consumers, including those with disabilities. Brands and marketing have the power to persuade, they can not only lead the charge with this movement by having inclusive talent on set, in their ads, and across their digital channels, so not only representing but using the power of creativity to create change,” added Eyles.

The billboard, featuring Josh (Eyles’s son), also highlights a person with an invisible disability and chronic illness. It is strategically placed in one of oOh!media’s super sites to capture the attention of key industry players and the general public. With this campaign, Disinfluencer aims to authentically represent the 96 per cent of people with disabilities who have invisible conditions, such as autism, chronic illnesses, or mental health disorders. By using creative and empowering messaging, we seek to challenge stereotypes and show that inclusion in marketing can be done beautifully and creatively.

“Inclusion is no longer optional; it’s essential for growth and innovation,” added Eyles. “Our launch isn’t just about a single billboard—it’s about igniting a movement. We’re here to partner with brands that are ready to embrace inclusion, and Disinfluencer offers a clear path to making that happen”.

As Disinfluencer continues to grow, the social enterprise is committed to expanding its reach and impact, helping more businesses and brands unlock the benefits of true inclusion.