Digital Minds Group Makes Three Senior Hires
Indie agency Digital Minds Group has appointed Harry Meech as social media director, Tom Dickinson as performance director and Simran Kaur as senior digital manager. 

Lead image L-R: Harry Meech, Simran Kaur and Tom Dickinson.

Meech has extensive agency experience, having held senior roles at 303 MullenLowe, Bastion Effect and iProspect and with breadth across all verticals, leading strategies for paid media, organic and reporting. Dickinson has previously headed up performance teams in the UK and more recently in Australia as digital director at Zenith Media. Kaur is an experienced eComm specialist with deep expertise across fashion, home and lifestyle brands.

“It’s a great time to be an indie, we have had a very big year of growth and expansion and our continued hiring reflects the evolving needs of our clients. Creative and media effectiveness are intersecting more and more, and we’re excited to be expanding our offering beyond our core areas of Performance Media and SEO to focus on additional areas including Digital PR, Content, Social Strategy, Brand Strategy, Go to Market Planning and CRO,” said Lija Wilson, GM of Digital Minds Group.

“We are really thrilled to welcome Harry, Tom and Sim to our team this month in what has already been a great start to this new financial year for our Group.”

