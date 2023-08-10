Digital Media Agency Bench Rebrands To The Digital Disruption Agency

Digital media agency Bench has announced a major repositioning of its business as the Digital Disruption Agency to reflect the enhanced capability of its offering.

Commenting on the changes, Ori Gold, co-founder and CEO of Bench said, “Our enhanced offer reflects the changing needs of our clients as they compete in an ever-evolving digital media landscape.

“When we founded Bench 11 years ago, we did it with a strong belief that digital disruption would accelerate with time and that we needed to help marketers keep ahead of the curve and take full advantage of new opportunities. This ambition is even more relevant today as we’ve seen a dramatic shift in the way that consumers connect with brands in the online world. This has increased the complexity of the market with clients having a multitude of digital channels and audience data options available. Our clients need a trusted partner that can help them navigate the complex world of digital media,” said Gold.

Shai Luft & Ori Gold

“We are excited to position ourselves as the Digital Disruption Agency that finds better ways to establish powerful connections between people and brands.

“Today, the reality is it’s not good enough for clients and agencies to simply pour most of the ad budget into Meta and Google as it has become a commodity. In order to create a powerful digital impact, brands must fuse creative, data and channels to discover the optimum platforms on which to tell their story,” continued Gold.

“Concurrently they should be monitoring the cost efficiency of their campaign as they build it in real time. They must craft media plans placing the audience rather than channels at the centre of their thinking and that requires the ability to access multiple data points and platforms. This is a huge challenge, especially with the privacy changes, walled gardens and disjointed marketing technologies,” he said.

Commenting on the changes Shai Luft, co-founder and COO said “To do this, we have fused three disciplines: digital media, data, and ad technology and created our own proprietary technology to be able to tap into all walled gardens and the open internet and be able to transparently measure campaign activity in real-time across 35 different platforms and more than 100 data sources.”

“This has given us the capability to compare efficiencies across a huge breadth of platforms and thereby isolate where and when we can most powerfully connect brands to their target audience,” he said.

“We have also evolved our process by introducing four distinct steps into the building, activating and optimising of a campaign, these being: first, Discovery, where we analyse the market in terms of competitive activity, audience persona and platform evaluation; second, strategy development, through our Think Tank Process, third, implementation, through our trading engine and finally, campaign evaluation, through our Analysis Lab.

“All this is managed in-house by a team of seasoned digital specialists that include data scientists, performance managers, developers and project managers,” said Luft.

“The new brand positioning is also a reflection of the agency’s growth and maturity. Bench has grown from a small start-up to an established digital-first agency with a breadth of capabilities and specialists servicing a broad range of both brand clients and agencies,” concluded Luft.

The agency recently announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism.